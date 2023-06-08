Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Senegal, a West African nation of 17 million people, has long been seen as a bastion of stability in a volatile region. That reputation has been under threat since a popular opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, was arrested on a rape charge two years ago, triggering days of deadly protests. More violence followed his sentencing in June to two years in prison for corrupting a minor — a conviction that will likely bar Sonko from running in presidential elections next year. President Macky Sall, who coasted to a second straight election victory in 2019, called out the army in a bid to quell the unrest. While his position seems secure, the turmoil could dim the country’s bright economic prospects if it escalates or drags on.

1. What sparked the protests?

Demonstrations first erupted in 2021 when Sonko, who came in third in the 2019 election, was charged with raping a beauty parlor employee and making death threats against her. A Dakar court acquitted him on those charges this year, but found him guilty of engaging in misconduct with a youth. His supporters believe that the authorities engineered the case to prevent Sonko, 48, from contesting the presidency again. They took to the streets again in June in protests that left at least 16 people dead. Some stores were looted and torched. The justice minister has insisted that the courts operate independently and denied there was political interference in the case. The government deployed the army to assist police in curbing the violence and temporarily blocked access to the Internet. Sonko, who was sentenced in absentia, could potentially seek a retrial but he’ll only be able to file an appeal once behind bars, according to his lawyer.

2. Are there other issues?

Yes. High unemployment and a sharp rise in living costs that partly stem from the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have stoked resentment against Sall’s rule. The government has sought to cap the prices of some food items, rent and school fees, but that’s done little to pacify its critics. At the same time, suspicions are rife that Sall, who is due to step down in 2024, will try and extend his rule. While Senegal’s constitution limits a president to serving two consecutive terms, Sall has said an amendment in 2016 allows him to run again, though he’s yet to specify whether he’ll do so.

3. How’s Sall performed since taking office?

By most economic measures exceptionally well. Elected to office in 2012, he established a panel to tackle corruption and set about addressing energy shortages by encouraging private investment in solar plants. His plans to uplift rural areas, primarily by building new infrastructure, have drawn praise from the United Nations. While Senegal’s annual economic growth rate has averaged more than 5% since Sall took office, his opponents say he hasn’t done enough to reduce poverty. Gross domestic product is expected to expand by more than 8% in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund, largely driven by large-scale oil and gas projects that are due to come online. Such developments have the potential to transform Senegal, but could also trigger resentment and further unrest if the economic benefits aren’t equitably shared.

4. Could Sall be toppled?

Senegal is the only West African nation that’s never had a coup, and it’s unlikely Sall will become the country’s first leader to be forced from office. He retains control of the security forces and other key levers of power, and still enjoys the backing of a large contingent of voters even though his support may have slipped since 2019, when he won 58% of the vote. Even Sonko, a former tax inspector who garnered 16% in the last election, hasn’t called for Sall’s ouster.

5. What’s at stake for investors?

A lot. Gas production from the $4.8 billion Grand Tortue Ahmeyim field, which straddles the waters offshore Senegal and Mauritania, is expected to begin in 2023, bolstering the energy supply and tax revenue. BP Plc and Kosmos Energy Ltd. are leading the development of the field and of Yakaar-Teranga, Senegal’s first natural gas projects. Oil output from the $4.2 billion Sangomar project, developed by Australia’s Woodside Energy, is also expected to start in 2023. Other major investors in Senegal include France’s Orange SA and Nigeria’s Dangote Cement Plc.

