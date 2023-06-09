Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gas stoves were already developing a reputation as a climate villain. Then a came a report linking their use to childhood asthma and a US regulator’s comment that they might be banned, and they were suddenly a part of the country’s left-right culture wars. Dozens of cities including New York and Los Angeles have approved rules banning or discouraging new gas hookups for appliances, and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission is examining emissions from appliances including stoves. Many US conservatives mock those efforts as alarmist and dictatorial.

1. What are the health concerns?

Natural gas stoves emit air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter during combustion, at levels the US Environmental Protection Agency and the World Health Organization say are unsafe. Exposure has been linked to respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer and other conditions. Scientists have been warning for decades that the pollutants are emitted through leaks even when the stoves aren’t in use. The study published in 2022 by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health put a finer point on the risks, finding that roughly 12% of childhood asthma cases in the US could be attributed to gas stove use. The fossil fuel, restaurant and appliance industries say the harms are overstated. The American Gas Association cites a study published in 2013 that found no link between gas cooking and asthma, and the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers says all cooking produces airborne particles and what’s important is that people ventilate their kitchens.

2. What are the climate concerns?

The gas burned on stoves produces carbon dioxide, which warms the atmosphere. But what’s perhaps more significant is that methane often escapes even when these appliances are turned off. A 2022 Stanford University study estimated that US-wide methane emissions from the appliances have the same global-warming potential as about 500,000 cars. Methane, the main component of natural gas, has more than 80 times the warming effect of carbon dioxide for the first 20 years after it’s released. There are also broader concerns about methane leaks during the extraction and transportation of natural gas. Proponents of gas cooking often call the environmental impact trivial.

3. What’s been the regulatory response?

Richard Trumka Jr., a member of the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, caused a stir in early 2023 when he said in a Bloomberg News interview that the agency was open to barring the manufacture and import of gas stoves. An outcry prompted the head of the commission to say it had no such plans. In March, the agency said it was examining the health effects of gas cooking and asked scientists and consumers for input. Some Democratic Party lawmakers have urged the agency to consider possibilities short of a ban, including requiring warning labels, performance standards and range hoods, which capture, filter or vent out smoke and other contaminants. More than 100 US cities and counties have adopted policies that require or encourage new homes and buildings to go all-electric, according to a tally by RMI, a Colorado-based nonprofit that advocates carbon-free energy. New York City will prohibit natural gas hookups in most new buildings smaller than seven stories starting in 2024, with exceptions for some businesses including restaurants. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed a similar ban statewide.

4. How has the debate entered the US culture war?

Many Republican Party politicians seized on Trumka’s words as a vivid example of government overreach by Democrats, even as President Joe Biden’s administration said it opposed a ban. “God. Guns. Gas stoves,” Representative Jim Jordan tweeted. More than 20 states with legislatures controlled by Republicans have passed so-called pre-emption laws that prohibit municipalities from banning gas hookups. The politics of gas features some contradictions, though: Of the 10 states where at least 40% of homes cook with gas, nine are Democratic-leaning. They are home to the country’s three biggest cities — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — bastions of “foodie” culture that reinforces the American romance with gas cooking.

5. What are the roots of that romance?

The gas industry laid the foundation for the US’s fascination with flame cooking in the 1930s, when the American Gas Association began promoting the slogan, “Now we’re cooking with gas!” and persuaded entertainers like Bob Hope and Jack Benny to use it in their radio scripts. More recently, popular competitive cooking shows on television romanticized fire and stoked demand for powerful gas ranges that can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Many chefs and homebuilders acknowledge that induction stoves, which use magnets for heating and aren’t hot to the touch, are safer and less expensive to operate than gas. They say induction performs just as well or better than gas stoves — and far better than electric coils, which are slow to heat up and slower to cool down. (Roughly 68% of US kitchens use electric stoves.) Many European kitchens have used induction for decades. But in the US, public perception that flames are superior has held back their adoption.

