In the run up to the 1992 election, the Labour shadow chancellor, John Smith, launched a “prawn cocktail offensive” aimed at wooing business by eating as many boardroom lunches as possible. The effort failed and the Conservative Party won its fourth consecutive election victory, albeit with a much-reduced majority. “Never have so many crustaceans died in vain!” quipped the Tory grandee Michael Heseltine.

Keir Starmer and his shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves are in the throes of yet another masticatory offensive — though this time the favorite meal is breakfast, and the food of choice is scrambled eggs and smoked salmon.

Starmer and Reeves hold a regular breakfast with businesspeople every Tuesday morning before the shadow cabinet convenes. Reeves claims to have broken bread with hundreds of CEOs since being appointed shadow chancellor in May 2021. The shadow business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, and the chief secretary of the treasury, Pat McFadden, are on a permanent charm offensive, while two officials, Vidhya Alakeson and Shu Fei, are in charge of liaising with business leaders.

The aim is to reassure business that it will be safe with Labour. Starmer’s predecessor Jeremy Corbyn represented everything that business most feared — he reintroduced the singing of “The Red Flag” at Labour Party conferences and planned to nationalize “key utilities” and take over 10% of shares in all listed companies. His shadow chancellor John McDonnell liked to quote from Marx and Lenin and could only manage a “tea offensive” with business.

Starmer and Reeves are obliterating this legacy by looking business-like — power suits are now de rigueur on the left — and love-bombing their audience with cliches about being open for business.

Yet for all its desire to reassure businesses, Labour can’t resist the temptation to be clever. In 1997, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown promised to continue with the Conservative Party’s market-friendly economic policies — and indeed, in practice, intensified them by, for example, giving independence to the Bank of England. Starmer’s Labour, on the other hand, is contemplating radical change.

Rachel Reeves recently visited the US to unveil a program of industrial policy to speed up the green transition and rebuild Britain’s industrial base. “It’s going to be ‘Bidenomics’ on steroids,” pronounced one Labour advisor.

Starmer and Reeves plan to borrow £28 billion a year ($35.1 billion) to spend on subsidizing wind farms, insulating homes, building battery factories and accelerating Britain’s nuclear program. They want to launch a new state-run company, Great British Energy, modelled on France’s EDF, to invest directly in renewable and nuclear power, and create a new national wealth fund. They also support a range of worker-friendly reforms that would make it harder to sack workers, easier to strike, outlaw zero hours contracts, and give people a right to work from home.

The tension between reassuring business (and markets) a la 1997 and exciting leftish policy wonks is palpable. Starmer’s £28 billion subsidy plan is bigger in relative terms than Biden’s IRA plan, which involves borrowing $37 billion a year in an economy that has five times Britain’s population and eight times its GDP. (And the plan was drawn up in 2021 when interest rates were 0.1% compared with today’s 4.5%). Giving new rights to employees will make life harder for business, particularly when inflation and strikes are sapping energy, even if it is wrapped up in rhetoric about building partnerships with trade unions.

Yet the odds are that Labour will win the offensive.

The overwhelming reason for this is that Labour is the clear favorite to win the next election (which must occur at the latest by January 2025). Labour has been leading the Tories in the opinion polls by double-digits for months. A new poll which takes into account boundary changes and has an unusually large sample (10,140) predicts that Labour could win 470 seats compared with the Tories’ 129. Who cares about the snares of “Bidenomics” when what matters is having a friend in Whitehall?

The Tories have forfeited their claim to be the natural party of business, just as they have forfeited their claim to be the natural party of government, by a series of ill-judged policies. Brexit drove a wedge between the party and the business establishment. Theresa May’s 2017 manifesto was the most anti-business agenda in the party’s history. Boris Johnson told business to get lost. Liz Truss put a bomb under the economy.

Rishi Sunak is a bird of a different feather — a Stanford MBA and former hedge fund manager — but his overtures to business cannot make up for years of shifting policies, revolving ministers and general chaos. Meanwhile, the Labour party is wreathing itself in the mantle of competence.

Starmer and Reeves are the tightest duo in British politics since David Cameron and George Osborne, promising a stable relationship at the top of government. The pair have bonded with businesspeople over their common grasp of the mechanics of delivering policy. Starmer may belong to a tribe that businesspeople naturally distrust — human rights lawyers — but at least he has a knighthood and once ran the Crown Prosecution Service. He’s one of life’s managers. Reeves worked in the financial services industry for 10 years, including a spell as an economist for the Bank of England. The fact that both come across as bland and boring is much to their credit in today’s risk-averse business world.

Starmer also has enough ruthlessness to thrill any boardroom Machiavelli. He sold himself to Labour during his leadership campaign as an emollient figure who would unite the party’s factions. Since then, he has systematically eliminated the far left. Corbyn has been expelled. Former left-wing titans such as John McDonnell and Rebecca Long-Bailey are out of sight. The Labour hierarchy has been ruthlessly eliminating left-wing candidates from party lists for the next election. In the latest act, Jamie Driscoll, the popular and innovative mayor of the North of the Tyne, was blocked for standing for reelection by Labour’s high command, an injustice in my opinion, but one that underlines Starmer’s determination to rule his party with an iron fist.

British business — particularly big business — is also following American business to the left. Some 99% of FTSE 100 companies have “inclusive mission statements” in place. NatWest Group Plc. has told customers to “go elsewhere” if they don’t share the bank’s commitment to progressive goals. Corporate offices are currently swathed in rainbow flags. CEOs talk about “social purpose” with the same enthusiasm that they once reserved for “maximizing shareholder value.” If Starmer is dragging Labour closer to business, the woke revolution is pushing business closer to Labour.

On June 6, Gary Lubner, who recently retired as CEO of Belron International Ltd., announced he’s giving the Labour party £5 million. This comes two months after a poll of 500 directors and senior executives by Lodestone Communications found that two-thirds are optimistic about a Labour victory, despite the fact that they expect it to impose more regulations and take more measures to promote diversity and sustainability. Jim O’Neill, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chief economist, is about as good a weathervane of corporate opinion as there is: He once served as a minister for both David Cameron and Thresa May; he’s now working with Labour on how to increase the number of British startups.

We’re in the midst of a sea change in British politics. In the 2019 election, Britain faced a choice between two of the most anti-business candidates in its history — Labour leader Corbyn, who hated business, and Conservative leader Johnson, who merely disdained it. Starmer and Sunak now are competing to show how close they are to business.

But beneath this battle for position is a more serious contest over what sort of business Britain wants — the old-fashioned business of Thatcherite creative destruction or the newly fashionable business of national champions and corporatist politics. It is one of the many tragedies of the Conservative party’s recent behavior that the result looks like a foregone conclusion.

Adrian Wooldridge is the global business columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A former writer at the Economist, he is author, most recently, of "The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World."

