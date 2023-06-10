Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s been one of those weeks where we take a closer look at what we’re breathing in. Mainly because we could, disconcertingly, actually see it. The Big Smoke came at an interesting time in the forever war about what’s okay to put into the atmosphere and what’s not okay. A new index released this week indicated that fugitive methane emissions — natural gas leaking from production and pipes — in the US are roughly double the government’s estimates. Methane is a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. A number of new tools, using technologies like drones or satellite imaging, have appeared in recent years to more accurately measure emissions. In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year contains a provision to impose a fee on fugitive methane, with implementation details due soon.

Methane is invisible, so its link to the haze over the northeast — namely, that climate change will likely make wildfires more intense and frequent over time — is one step removed. Still, there’s a confluence here with implications for an industry with a fairly hefty stake in all this: Natural gas providers.

Advertisement

One of the more curious spectacles of the past decade has been the resistance displayed by the natural gas industry to punitive measures against methane emissions. Consider what we are talking about here. The natural gas business is, as the name suggests, in the business of delivering natural gas. Methane leaks are, essentially, the act of letting your product fall off the back of the truck or slip down the drain. Except, in this case, the lost product doesn’t just cost the provider but also the rest of society. The cost of mitigating methane leaks is relatively modest; almost half the oil and gas industry’s fugitive emissions could be abated at zero net cost, the International Energy Agency estimates.

So, yes, no industry likes punitive measures. But the gas industry might be better served addressing why things got to that point in the first place — and taking relatively easy steps to fix at least part of the problem. Instead, bodies like the American Gas Association have released dubious research claiming a methane fee on delinquent providers would cause natural gas bills to soar. As I wrote here, that fee isn’t a tax on the gas we consume but the gas that never makes it to the burner — on failure, in other words.

The big cause in gas circles this year has been the stovetop war, battling any regulator or politician even thinking of making it harder to install gas cookers. House Republicans duly teed up a pair of bills to defend the little blue freedom flames — and then, entirely in keeping with the tragicomic theme, blocked them in order to get back at Speaker Kevin McCarthy for not plunging the country into a catastrophic debt default.

Advertisement

Again, it is of course entirely natural for the gas industry to lobby against regulations that would ultimately undermine demand for their product. But also, again, this feels like the wrong hill on which to take a stand — more of a hillock, actually, given the tiny amount of gas that actually gets burned in kitchens.

Contrary to the initial outrage, crews in black helicopters aren’t coming to seize your Wolf range. This is really an issue at the state level or lower. Some localities have blocked them in new construction, or are contemplating doing so. But a recent court ruling against such measures in ground-zero for the anti-stove movement — Berkeley, California — suggests this is not an imminent threat. As an aside, if the main criticism of gas cooking is that it releases toxins into your household air, this week offered another reason not to lean too heavily into that fight.

The gas industry has been whiplashed by its rapid tumble from vaunted “bridge fuel” to just another fossil fuel in the eyes of energy transitionistas. Only a decade or so ago, late fracking tycoon Aubrey McClendon was funneling millions to the Sierra Club to fund anti-coal ads — one of which, incidentally, juxtaposed coal-fired power with a child using an inhaler. Having been so instrumental in displacing coal, the gas industry is justifiably tetchy that it is now the villain.

Advertisement

This week’s visceral reminder of the havoc climate change will wreak also offers a chance to reflect on strategy, however. The fact is, gas releases less carbon dioxide than coal but it still releases carbon dioxide. That presents an implacable limit in a world that needs to decarbonize. However, gas still has many years of useful life left. Exhibit A: The Environmental Protection Agency’s new stationary-source emissions standards, crafted not merely to skate past the mercurial Supreme Court majority but also to recognize the continuing role of gas as a source of power generation, especially peakers to back-up renewable sources. (Sam Brothwell of MCR Performance Solutions, a utility consultancy, makes that argument well here).

Leaning into that would be better than focusing on stovetops and definitely better than warning it would be ruinous to force gas producers and suppliers to do the bare minimum of holding onto their own product. After all, if that’s too costly, it doesn’t say much for your business model. More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• What Australia’s Wildfires Can Teach a Smoky US: David Fickling

Advertisement

• Fleeing Insurers Expose Republican Climate Hypocrisy: Editorial

• Exxon Is Capturing Dollars, Not Just Carbon: Liam Denning

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Liam Denning is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. A former investment banker, he was editor of the Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street column and a reporter for the Financial Times’s Lex column.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article