Over the past decade, ESG investment funds have become a wildly popular corner of finance. Money poured in even though there was little oversight to determine which funds could fairly claim that they focused on environmental factors, social issues or questions of corporate governance. Now there’s a vigorous shakeout. Around the world, regulators are writing — and revising — rules to govern these strategies. In Europe, that led some of the world’s biggest fund managers to strip the coveted top ESG tag from about €200 billion ($215 billion), or more than a third, of client funds from July 2022 through March this year. In the US, where the term is embroiled in partisan politics, the pool of assets carrying the ESG tag has, by one measure, shrunk by more than half over the past two years as definitions shifted. And questions around terminology remain unsettled, feeding accusations that ESG amounts to nothing more than “greenwashing.”

1. Why is there a shakeout?

ESG marks a fundamental shift in the playbook for global capitalism. If done right, following this new set of standards would ensure that a company’s profits don’t come at the expense of clean air, human rights or honest management. As asset managers developed new financial products or repurposed old ones to incorporate ESG, the label was applied broadly to cover funds that, for example, shunned oil companies or met arcane, self-styled scoring systems or used buzzwords such as decarbonization without clear definitions. Some were sold as “sustainable” investments, an expansive term that’s often used interchangeably with ESG but, like ESG, still lacks a clear and consistent definition. Regulations for categorizing such investments and verifying their claims are now being fleshed out.

2. Where does that leave the industry?

There’s a big rethink going on, so figures vary widely. The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment, a US trade group, said in December that its measure of total ESG assets shrank to $8.4 trillion in 2022, or about 13% of total US assets under management. That’s down from about $17.1 trillion two years earlier. The difference, it said, came from changes in its methodology and more disclosure. Other measures highlight the money still flowing into ESG, albeit at a slower pace. Morningstar, the widely followed researcher, estimates that global sustainable funds grew 7.5% in the first quarter of 2023 from the fourth quarter to reach $2.74 trillion. Most of the expansion continued to come from Europe, where sustainable investments remained popular, capturing 43% of all fund inflows in the first quarter.

3. What has Europe done?

The European Union remains far ahead in trying to define ESG, but the rollout of its master plan has sometimes muddied the waters. One example: The environmental group Greenpeace sued the EU over a decision to give some natural gas and nuclear power stations a green label. There’s been a slew of updates to the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, the world’s most ambitious ESG handbook, which went into effect in March 2021. There’s still a lack of clarity on what it takes for a fund to qualify for so-called Article 9 — the strictest ESG category, reserved for funds with a sustainable “objective.” The revisions led many managers to move their top-ranked funds to the less-stringent group, known as Article 8, for funds that “promote” ESG. The rules are still evolving, so more reclassifications may be needed. Hortense Bioy, Morningstar’s global director for sustainability research, said “some market participants will think this is a complete circus.”

4. How is the US fight panning out?

The US Securities and Exchange Commission, using existing rules against fraud, has penalized managers who don’t live up to ESG marketing claims. Last year it proposed new regulations aimed at ensuring ESG funds accurately describe their investments, but the proposals have faced pushback. Conservative politicians have targeted ESG in the broader debate over what they call “woke capitalism.” They say it prioritizes liberal values at the expense of financial returns. States led by officials from the Republican Party moved to prohibit the consideration of ESG factors in debt sales, investments of public money and the choices of state retirement plans. At the same time, states led by Democrats promoted them. So far, the attacks appear to have had only a modest impact on the overall trend of money flowing into ESG.

5. What should investors make of this?

Many ESG fans welcome the shakeout as a way to purge the market of charlatans. Some asset managers suggest that the inconsistencies surrounding ESG may ultimately lead many investors to ignore it. One new driver is the US’s sweeping climate law — the Inflation Reduction Act — which will steer hundreds of billions of dollars into clean energy and electric vehicles, expanding the number of companies attractive to ESG funds.

--With assistance from Saijel Kishan.

