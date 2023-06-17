Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The sound and fury of Boris Johnson’s resignation as an MP dominated the airwaves last week, but a more consequential political battle has gone almost unremarked. The opposition Labour party — tipped by the opinion polls to win power in 18 months — has effectively scrapped its flagship policy to spend £28 billion ($35.9 billion) a year to promote green growth. That sum represents a larger proportion of national wealth than President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

On Monday, the shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves kicked the Green Prosperity Plan she once claimed was “crucial to Britain’s success” into “the second half” of a Labour government’s first term of office. This isn’t some mere technical glitch but a sign of battle royale within Labour.

The head and heart of Reeves’s leader, Keir Starmer, are divided. His head tells him that his shadow chancellor is right to enforce ferocious discipline on her colleagues: Reeves’s fiscal rules demand that debt must fall year on year. The markets need reassurance of fiscal rectitude to stop a Labour victory being followed by a run on the pound. The opposition has also established an unprecedented double-digit lead in the polls over the Tories on economic competence. Why squander it?

Starmer’s heart is with his shadow climate change secretary, Ed Miliband, his predecessor but one as party leader and the keeper of his soft-left socialist conscience. He is also an ally with rare ministerial experience from Labour’s last government which gives him more freedom to operate than most. Miliband eased Starmer’s selection as a candidate in his local constituency and backed his leadership campaign.

But Starmer’s appetite for power is growing: His head has overruled his heart this time. Other shadow cabinet colleagues will be nervous about the implications for their own cherished spending plans — more free nursery care, extra teachers, doctors and nurses and the like.

Reeves blames Tory mismanagement of the economy for having to clip her colleagues’ wings. She would say that, though, wouldn’t she, say the cynics. Although Biden’s IRA is much admired by social democratic governments in Europe and Australia, it is funded in part by tax rises and removing tax breaks. That is hardly the most attractive platform on which to run a general election campaign. The alternative, of course, is to borrow the money, but the Tories are poised to argue that would lead to higher inflation, higher interest rates and market chaos — that’s hitherto been the hallmark of their own failures.

Reeves is committed to the green transition too, but first the books have to be balanced. The shadow chancellor is a smart former Bank of England economist committed to public service who once turned down a job at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. — the bank where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cut his teeth. She has also had a recent reality check from watching the last Tory prime minister, Liz Truss, fall from power after promising unfunded tax cuts.

If Miliband has been left quietly seething, then followers of Labour’s most successful prime minister, Tony Blair, are correspondingly jubilant. They want Miliband reined in. Never their choice for leader, Blairites blamed him for losing against the Tories in 2015, thereby paving the way for his far left successor, Jeremy Corbyn. Now they have a voice in the shadow cabinet again. Starmer, however, doesn’t like to be seen as too close to Blair’s former team — he keeps the Machiavellian strategist Peter Mandelson at arm’s length though his advice sometimes reaches the leader’s ear.

It has been a very good week for Starmer to bury bad news. Johnson’s Trump-like assault on Sunak and the Conservative party establishment has spared Labour’s leader an embarrassing inquest into his party’s biggest volte face so far.

But then Starmer is a lucky general. No one could have imagined three years ago that after the party’s worst election defeat since 1935 Labour would be leading by more than 15 points in the polls. Johnson’s Partygate japes, Truss’s economic debacle and Tory civil wars have decimated Conservative support in the country. The cost-of-living crisis and the UK’s general post-pandemic malaise have done the rest.

Credit where credit is due, however. The Labour leader may lack the charisma that brought Blair to power on a wave of popular enthusiasm, but he is a ruthless political operator. Starmer’s decision to serve under Corbyn — otherwise shunned by moderates — paid off in the subsequent Labour leadership race. Critics accused him of being a “collaborator” and were appalled when Starmer adopted Corbyn’s socialist program. After he was elected, however, he ditched the ideological baggage, then belatedly recalled political professionals like Reeves and Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Now he has purged the left from the party’s candidates list and removed the whip from Corbyn, the man he once called “my friend and colleague.”

Yet Miliband won’t lightly give up on his green crusade. He has persuaded his leader to ban new licenses for gas and oil extraction in the North Sea. Ninety thousand Scottish jobs are tied up in the energy sector and Labour’s local Scottish leader is said to have been left in the dark about the announcement, as were the furious trade unions. If the opposition wants to win an absolute majority at the next election, it needs to win back some Scottish seats from the nationalists. Watch this space.

Even the most successful Labour governments are torn by conflicts over idealistic public spending programs and fiscal responsibility. Four times in the last century these quarrels have precipitated their downfall — in 1931, 1951, 1970 and 1979. Some would add the defeat of the last Labour government in 2010 to that list.

After last week’s announcement by Reeves, you don’t have to be Nostradamus to predict the shape of Labour wars to come.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

