Four years after the European Union unveiled its “Green Deal” pledge — to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 — policymakers are embarking on the most difficult part: enacting the actual measures needed to achieve that ambitious goal. Delivering on even the initial emission-reduction targets is challenging, not least because of the massive costs associated with such a fundamental economic and social transformation covering everything from energy and industry to agriculture, transport and finance. Some countries, including Germany and France, want to ease the burden for their companies and make the changes less disruptive for people’s daily lives, while Poland said it would challenge some legislation in European courts. European Parliament elections next year are likely to highlight the political divisions across the continent, while the bloc’s own auditors have raised doubts about whether the next set of targets will be met.

1. What’s the Green Deal?

It’s a strategy, or roadmap, toward an agreed-upon goal that brings with it a swathe of regulations to meet interim targets along the way. The plan, which was adopted by the EU’s executive arm in 2019, calls for retooling every industry, particularly carbon-intensive ones such as steel and cement, as well as protecting biodiversity and natural habitats, cleaning the air and the oceans and more. The plan aims to promote certain technologies, such as battery production, to better compete with Asian suppliers. It also aims to embed environmental goals into standards for banks, money managers and insurers, directing trillions of euros into sustainable investment. To translate all that into reality, though, each part needs specific legislation. The various proposals, drafted in Brussels, then work their way through the EU legislative process, which usually takes over a year.

2. How’s that going?

It’s lurching forward, despite the occasional bump. The 27-nation bloc has committed itself to an intermediate target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% compared with 1990 levels by 2030. (It surpassed its goal to cut emissions by 20% by 2020, helped by a large drop early in the Covid-19 pandemic.) To meet the next, end-of-decade target, the EU has been finishing up work on sweeping measures known in EU jargon as “Fit for 55,” though they will take awhile to be felt. Among them:

• The EU’s pioneering carbon emissions trading market will be expanded and strengthened to make permits to pollute harder to come by. It will be gradually extended to include maritime shipping starting in 2024. Airlines also will have to pay more for their pollution, with free allowances phased out by 2026 or used as incentives to encourage the development of planes that run on electricity or clean fuels.

• A new carbon pricing system will be created to cover heating and road transport, starting in 2027, which will affect households as well as small industry.

• A so-called carbon border tax will be phased in over the next decade. The idea is to protect European industry during the transition by making some companies elsewhere pay for pollution if they want to import their goods into the bloc.

• New cars will have to meet zero-emissions limits by 2035, effectively spelling the end for new combustion engine vehicles, barring a breakthrough in synthetic, or e-fuels.

3. Is everyone on board?

No leader has publicly questioned the 2030 target or the overarching goal of climate neutrality. But some including French President Emmanuel Macron have called for a pause in new measures as they confront the massive costs ahead for what’s already passed — and the potential impact on voters. Governments are already under great pressure in dealing with post-pandemic economic woes, an energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as the mounting costs of the war, and increasing competition from the US and China over green industries. Heated negotiations this year on rules for car emissions and renewables — where Germany fought to safeguard its auto industry and France sought a bigger role for its nuclear energy sector — exposed competing national interests. While those objections were finessed enough to avoid derailing the package, it opened the door for others. Poland said in June it would take the combustion engine ban and other measures to an EU court, arguing such drastic moves would damage the economy. The bloc’s plans for nature restoration ran into fierce opposition from the European Parliament’s largest political grouping, the center-right European People’s Party, amid fears over food security and inflation. The law would directly impact farmers, who make up a powerful voting bloc in several EU countries.

4. How much will this cost?

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has estimated that investments of €470 billion ($513 billion) would be needed each year to meet the 2030 climate goals. Germany said in June that it expects the cost of transforming its natural gas and heating networks alone to reach as much as €14 billion by the end of the decade — the first time an official estimate has been given. Some changes have already been financed by the EU’s pandemic borrowing spree, which steered some funds to green investments to help countries weather the economic storm. But further joint borrowing is seen as an unpalatable option among more frugal member states like Germany and the Netherlands. The hope instead is to mobilize private investment, encouraged by a package of new rules for sustainable finance. There’s also a plan to tap some revenue from the carbon market. Aside from all that, there’s a risk that fuel suppliers will pass on extra costs to individual citizens for such things as home heating or at filling stations. The bloc is hoping to cushion the cost for the most vulnerable with an €87 billion social fund. Still, that’s likely to be a drop in the bucket.

5. What about jobs?

That’s a big fear, especially in traditional economic sectors — coal miners in Poland, for example, or car parts manufacturers in Germany. The production of internal combustion engines requires more parts and thus more workers than producing electric motors, which explains why Germany and Italy, another big car producing country, wanted an exception for alternative fuels. Ford Motor Co. said early this year that it will cut about 3,800 jobs across Europe, with workers in Germany and the UK set to be the hardest hit, as a result of the transition to electric vehicles. But there are potential opportunities. The EU brands its Green Deal as a new economic growth strategy. It estimates that 3.5 million new jobs will be required by the end of the decade to meet the bloc’s renewable energy targets, compared with 1.3 million employed in the EU renewable energy sector in 2020.

6. What are the challenges ahead?

In late June the European Court of Auditors voiced its doubts about the prospects. “There is no sign of sufficient financing being made available to reach the more ambitious 2030 targets, particularly from the private sector,” it said. Meanwhile, the EU has started discussing 2040 climate goals. With low-hanging fruit already picked, it will need to focus on the most difficult and politically sensitive areas, such as agriculture. Nascent technologies such as carbon removal — drawing carbon from the air — will also need to come into play. The green transition is set to be one of the hottest issues in elections for the European Parliament in 2024. Those results could influence how quickly the EU moves on future climate action. Frans Timmermans, the EU climate chief, has warned that the Green Deal risks being paralyzed by political division. While surveys show that European citizens back the fight against climate change, it is less clear whether they are willing to bear the cost. In one example, a proposed German law that would ban new boilers fired by fossil fuels nearly tore apart the governing coalition this year until exemptions were carved out. Meanwhile, airlines and other industries are warning about higher prices. The Greens are under pressure across Europe, while parties such as the far-right Alternative for Germany, which denies humans have an impact on global warming, have been trumping them in the polls.

