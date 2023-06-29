Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The water business isn’t supposed to be exciting. But scandals over sewage spills and leaky pipes are casting a harsh light on Britain’s management of this crucial public resource and raising deeper questions about the business model established when it was privatized three decades ago. The situation appeared to be coming to a head in late June when the industry’s biggest player, Thames Water, entered talks with the government over a potential nationalization after racking up more than £14 billion ($17.7 billion) of debt.

1. What’s gone wrong at Thames Water?

Fines imposed by regulators over the company’s failure to invest enough in infrastructure have depleted its finances. It now needs shareholders to put at least £1 billion into the business for capital spending as part of a turnaround plan. That still won’t fix its deeper problem: the highest ratio of debt-to-equity of any UK water company. The whole industry is loaded with debt, but 56% of Thames Water’s borrowing is inflation-linked, according to ratings firm S&P. As a result, its debt servicing costs soared when UK inflation jumped following the pandemic. The crisis couldn’t come at a worse time, with the industry bracing for heavy investments to upgrade antiquated infrastructure and adapt to climate change. Thames Water’s Chief Executive Officer Sarah Bentley quit on June 28, weeks after giving up her bonus amid a public outcry over leaks of sewage into the country’s waterways.

2. How did Thames Water get so deeply into debt?

Thames Water’s leverage — a measure of its indebtedness — was more than 10 percentage points below the industry average until it was acquired in 2006 by Kemble Group, an investor consortium led by funds managed by Australia’s Macquarie Group. The new owners created a complex debt structure that boosted its leverage above that of peers, and in following years the gap widened further.

3. Why did Thames Water take on so much debt?

Loading up on borrowing was a way to extract the highest returns for its shareholders. Thames Water’s owners monetized its valuable infrastructure and rock-solid income stream by creating shell companies that then issued debt that was serviced using payments from the core business. The operating company also issued debt regularly over the years, not least to finance investments in the network to address a reputation for leaky pipes. The average yearly investment since 2017 stood at more than £1.3 billion, up by more than half compared to the pre-Kemble average. Critics of privatization say the system allowed companies to make billions of pounds in profits while allowing the nation’s water infrastructure to lapse into disrepair. Others point the finger at industry regulator Ofwat, saying it failed to act as Thames Water dragged its feet on infrastructure spending and its debt ballooned.

4. Are other water companies in trouble?

Ofwat uses a metric known as capital gearing to measure how much debt different water companies have as a proportion of their regulated capital base, and to judge whether a business is on a firm financial footing. As of March, Thames Water was the most exposed, but others weren’t far behind. The industry’s debt problem could get worse given the pressure it’s under to boost spending. Water companies have pledged to invest an additional £10 billion by the end of the decade on what they’ve called the biggest modernization of sewers since the Victorian era. That’s more than triple the £3.1 billion earmarked from 2020 to 2025.

5. What are the options now?

Thames Water was holding talks with government officials over various possible contingency plans. The main working thesis continued to be an equity injection from shareholders, who already raised £500 million in March and have committed to put in another £1 billion. A partial nationalization was also being discussed as one option. Private companies that are close to insolvency usually enter into administration to fend off creditors while they negotiate a balance sheet restructuring. In the case of some sectors that are strategic, such as water firms, there is a special administration regime to deal with their frail finances. During that process, the government pays a company’s bills to make sure it can continue operations and ensure services aren’t disrupted — as it did with struggling energy supplier Bulb in 2021. The government would most likely seek a sale of the business, although that could prove difficult given how regulated it is and all the investment that’s required. A straightforward nationalization would mean compensating shareholders and could have a negative impact on investment in other UK infrastructure.

6. What will happen to Thames Water’s creditors?

The creditors hold varying levels of exposure in the case of a collapse of the business. The company’s “Class A” debt is secured by its assets, while “Class B” creditors are unsecured. One set of bondholders sitting in a holding company that depends on the Thames Water operating companies paying it dividends are even more exposed. But even ring-fenced bondholders could see losses in a special administration, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Paul Vickars. In that scenario, in order to find a new owner, the company may need to cut the nominal value of some of its debt by up to 25% to reduce so-called regulatory gearing and protect its access to cheaper, higher-grade debt. Thames Water also has about £560 million of outstanding debt that includes a clause forcing it to immediately repay the money, including accrued interest, if it is nationalized. The safeguard was introduced after the Labour Party threatened to take control of the UK’s water companies if it won power.

--With assistance from Eamon Akil Farhat.

