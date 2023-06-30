Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mexico’s presidential election isn’t for 11 months, but aspirants are already barnstorming the country, bombarding social media with farcical selfies and, of course, fighting. But there is one issue they have yet to discuss: Pemex. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The state-owned Mexican company, the world’s most indebted oil producer with more than $100 billion in debt, is as badly in need of fixing as it was five years ago, when Andrés Manuel López Obrador won a landslide vote pledging to undo his predecessor’s opening of the energy sector. Pemex’s financial situation will weigh on the next government, even to the point of threatening the country’s fiscal stability. Candidates seeking a nomination understandably try to avoid specific policy positions that may affect their standings. But Pemex’s deepening morass can’t, and shouldn’t be, ignored. Whoever becomes president in October 2024 will have to formulate a new political and financial strategy — or else to continue throwing good money that Mexico doesn’t have after bad.

To see why, start with Pemex’s performance under AMLO, as the Mexican president is famously known. Despite his promise to restore the company to its former glories, crude production is slightly down compared with when he arrived. With aging fields and a lack of money to explore new frontiers, the current administration quickly abandoned its ambition of boosting production to 2.5 million barrels per day, subsequently arguing that it wanted to keep the oil for future generations. More laughable than laudable, that justification ignores that output by the private operators more than tripled in this period, even if they still represent less than 10% of Mexico’s total crude production.

There has been growing output in hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas, and proven reserves increased slightly last year. Mexico’s six refineries in April produced at the highest utilization rate since 2017, which is also positive, but that’s still about 56% of capacity despite the company’s focus on downstream operations. AMLO’s much touted new $17 billion Olmeca refinery has yet to generate a single drop of fuel, rendering unlikely another one of his promises: to halt crude oil exports this year and become self-sufficient in fuel production.

Where AMLO seems to have improved the company a bit is in its public perception. A recent poll by newspaper Reforma shows that 48% of Mexicans say there is “a lot” of corruption at Pemex, down 20 percentage points since 2019, AMLO’s first year in government. Still, that’s almost one in two Mexicans saying their flagship company is a source of wrongdoing.

Against that backdrop, AMLO’s administration has been extremely supportive of the company, granting about $45 billion in tax breaks, capitalizations and other forms of financial backing. Would the next president be as generous? Pemex’s bond investors, one of the most popular emerging market issuers, are getting anxious because the producer faces $46 billion in debt maturities just between 2024 and 2030. The spread between the company’s 2050 bond and a similar sovereign obligation is currently at about 575 basis points, compared to a low of 353 basis points in April 2021.

“Whether or not a new government extends the same level of support for Mexico as AMLO has purported to do is a big question,” says Jaimin Patel, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Pemex credit analyst.

So, what’s the solution? If this was an ailing blue chip, the answer would be a drastic restructuring that makes the company leaner and more profitable to pay back its debt – or at least reduce financial costs. But that’s no option for a dear national champion, especially because the president has been quite convincing in his statist rhetoric.Yet while a privatization of Pemex seems to be politically off limits, there is no fix for the company’s finances that doesn’t require adding more market efficiency. A comparison with Brazil’s Petrobras is useful: the Rio de Janeiro-based publicly traded company is still an influential political player that can suffer unreasonable pressures from the government (its controller), but its finances are healthier, production has boomed thanks to the pre-salt discoveries and it has recovered from a near-terminal corruption scandal.

Having a mixed model like Petrobras’s may well be the only feasible option in countries where oil is seen as a national treasure but where the state has an extremely poor track record managing wealth. Resuming private oil tenders would also help; as unlikely as it would have sounded a couple of decades ago, Brazil is poised to produce about double Mexico’s amount of oil this year.

Would the next president go for a solution like that for Pemex? As things now stand, it’s very unlikely. AMLO’s Morena party is the strong favorite to retain the presidency next year, and none of its candidates has any incentive to abandon the popular leader’s script.

Under that scenario, AMLO’s successor will likely try to continue the policy of just administering the problem at a significant fiscal cost. But sooner or later, the reality check for Pemex will arrive.

-- with assistance from Amy Stillman

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Juan Pablo Spinetto is a Bloomberg News managing editor for economics and government in Latin America.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

