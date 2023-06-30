Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The electric power grid in Texas, which collapsed dramatically in a February 2021 winter storm, is being tested again as the second-biggest US state suffered unusually hot early summer weather. Demand for electricity is surging at a time of rapid change in the mix of power sources as wind and solar ramp up. That’s got the grid operator again asking consumers to curtail their power usage during the most critical hours. It’s also feeding the debate about the dependability of the state’s power.

1. Why is the Texas grid under threat again?

Already the biggest power user in the nation, Texas has seen electricity use surge to record levels during an oppressive early-summer heat wave in late June. The jump in demand comes as the state becomes more dependent on intermittent renewable power sources, raising concerns among some critics that heavy reliance on wind and solar will leave the grid more vulnerable to disruption. As people, businesses and Bitcoin miners flock to the state, peak demand has climbed so fast that the summer of 2023 will mark the first time all of those needs cannot be met by traditional power plants, like nuclear, coal and natural gas. A sign of potential trouble came on June 20 when state officials urged residents to conserve power because of low supplies from wind farms and unexpected closures of fossil-fuel generators.

2. Why is Texas unique?

The spirit of defiance of the “Lone Star State” extends to its power grid as well. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or Ercot as the grid operator is known, serves about 90% of the state’s electricity needs and has very few high-voltage transmission lines connecting to nearby grids. It’s a deliberate move to avoid federal oversight of the power market. That means Texas has to be mainly self-reliant and cannot depend on neighbors during extreme conditions. That vulnerability is a dramatic twist for a state that’s also the energy capital of the US, thanks to vast oil and gas producing fields. Favorable regulations and market conditions are also driving a wind and solar boom in Texas that’s at risk of upstaging California, which has the strictest clean-energy mandates in the nation.

3. Why didn’t the grid’s problems get fixed?

There is no easy fix. The Texas system allows the price of electricity to swing to match supply and demand. The state has been heralded as the only power market in the country where generators only get paid when they actually supply electricity to the grid. In practice, that means high prices — and high profits — drive the development of new power plants while low prices will cull them. The limitation of this pricing structure was laid bare by the 2021 winter blackouts. Since then, state lawmakers have passed reforms that require weatherization of critical infrastructure and changed rules to put more money in the pockets of the owners of power generation. Longer-term efforts could take years to pan out. Lawmakers passed a controversial $10 billion program providing low-interest loans and grants to build new gas-fired plants using taxpayer money, but Texans ultimately have to vote on the subsidy.

4. What’s the big challenge?

The reforms are likely to face repeated stress during periods of high demand in the summer and winter months for years to come. There’s a real clash going on over what the grid of the future should look like in Texas and across the country. The challenge is to change the market rules to make sure nuclear and fossil fuel plants that are needed right now don’t retire too early and allow newer, cleaner technologies to flourish. Green-power sources helped keep the lights on during the late June heat wave.

5. Why do improvements take so long?

Ercot isn’t unique here. The goal of the grid operator is to help ensure cheap, reliable and affordable power. Figuring out how to keep the lights on without overburdening consumers is becoming a greater challenge amid more extreme storms and conditions brought on by climate change. As such, changing the rules is often a hotly contested process pitting utilities, generators, manufacturers, electricity retailers and other groups against one another. The process became more politicized after the deadly storm in 2021 with Republican Governor Greg Abbott and lawmakers ordering Ercot to make changes. Building more transmission lines and connecting to other states can help, but such projects are typically tied up for years in regulatory red tape.

6. What can be done in the short term?

Ercot and the state have made a number of changes since 2021 that they say have helped keep the grid stable. While the price cap for electricity was cut from $9,000/MWh to $5,000 to help avoid the punitive costs seen in that storm, prices are allowed to spike more easily. Ercot is also contracting for more reserves to be online to help avoid supply shortfalls, which added $1.7 billion in consumer costs alone last year. Another rule helps some gas generators pay for their fuel costs, while a more recent reform put in price floors when reserves fall to certain levels. Many power experts say that the easiest solution is to pay people to reduce their energy consumption during times of grid stress through so-called demand response programs. Factories, Bitcoin miners and other large users are already compensated to conserve during tight grid conditions.

7. What does this portend for other states?

Many industry watchers are looking at Texas as a testing ground. The challenges will only intensify amid the push to decarbonize the grid while electrifying as much of the economy as possible, especially in transportation. The rise of electric vehicles poses a massive problem – and potential boon – because power demand is poised to grow even more rapidly and this demand is mobile. The power industry, along with technology giants and venture capitalists, have also talked about using machine learning and artificial intelligence to help better forecast demand and add supply when the grid is stressed.

