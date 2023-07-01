Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The air had been smoky for several days in New England, with the sun glowing red, when around mid-morning on Friday, May 19, 1780, it began to get dark. Before long the darkness “was so great, that people were unable to read common print — determine the time of day by their clocks or watches — dine or manage their domestic business, without the light of candles,” Harvard College professor of mathematics and natural philosophy Samuel Williams recalled not long afterward.

“New England’s Dark Day,” as it came to be known, inspired fears that End Times had arrived. “Men prayed, and women wept,” poet John Greenleaf Whittier wrote 86 years later, “all ears grew sharp/To hear the doom-blast of the trumpet shatter/The black sky.” When members of the Governor’s Council, the precursor to the Connecticut Senate, debated whether to adjourn in Hartford, Stamford’s Abraham Davenport (the protagonist of Whittier’s poem) took a famous stand:

I am against adjournment. The day of judgment is either approaching, or it is not. If it is not, there is no cause for an adjournment; if it is, I choose to be found doing my duty. I wish therefore that candles may be brought.

It was not Judgment Day. The darkness lifted by Saturday morning, leaving surfaces covered in a film of ash. In a paper presented to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Harvard’s Williams concluded that the phenomenon had been the product of clouds and fog (“vapours,” he called it) interacting with forest-fire smoke from western Massachusetts, Vermont or New Hampshire — a diagnosis that has held up except that recent research indicates the fires were much farther away, in Ontario. Williams cited accounts of similar if less extreme occurrences in Massachusetts in October 1716 and August 1732, and in Detroit in October 1762, that couldn’t be explained by eclipses or volcanic eruptions and were thus probably due to wildfire smoke.

The smoky days plaguing the Midwest and Northeast this year and the West for the past decade are certainly unpleasant, bad for our health and even a bit apocalyptic. What they aren’t is unprecedented. Smoke from wildfires was a familiar feature of life in the US through the early 1900s — and under the right (or wrong) set of conditions, as the Dark Day of 1780 indicates, it could get even worse than anything we’ve seen lately. The relatively smoke-free second half of the 20th century was the anomaly.

Before Europeans arrived, fire was a regular and to some extent planned occurrence in forests and grasslands across the continent. Native Americans were said to use it to clear away underbrush, make it easier to track game, stimulate the growth of certain plants and otherwise manage the environment around them. Some early settlers joined in. “The Indians have a yearly custom (which some of our Christians have also adopted), of burning the woods, plains and meadows in the fall of the year, when the leaves have fallen, and when the grass and vegetable substances are dry,” Adriaen van der Donck, a leading figure in the Dutch colony of New Amsterdam, wrote in 1655.

In New York City in the early 1800s, smoky fall days were still the norm. “It was in the month of November — our Indian summer — when the air is full of smoke,” painter Thomas Sully said of an encounter in the city in 1809. Not just in New York: While traveling through Kentucky in November 1820, naturalist John James Audubon wrote in his journal that “The Indian Summer that extraordinary Phenomenon of North America, is now in all its Splendor, the Blood Red Raising Sun — and the Constant Smoky atmosphere.” A recent scientific paper on “Patterns of Anthropogenic Fire within the Midwestern Tallgrass Prairie 1673–1905” quotes from many more such accounts.

European settlers also used fire to clear land for agricultural use and seem to have started many blazes unintentionally, especially after fire-breathing railroad engines came on the scene. An examination of tree-ring fire scars published in 2018 found evidence of a “wave of fire” as settlers spread westward in Pennsylvania in the 1700s, with the new, higher fire frequency continuing through the 1800s. Farther west it became an out-and-out conflagration, with US Geological Survey Director John Wesley Powell testifying before a congressional committee in February 1890 that during the previous summer:

I passed through South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Washington, Oregon and Idaho by train. Among the valleys, with mountains on every side, during all that trip a mountain was never seen. This was because the fires in the mountains created such a smoke that the whole country was enveloped by it and hidden from view. That has been the experience for twenty-odd years, year by year, in this region. The geographical work of our Survey is cut off during the very dry months by the smoke; the men can not get lines of sight from height to height through that country because of the fires produced in the mountains and the smoke settling down over the land. In the last 20 years one-half of the timber has been burned.

Some of this smoke surely drifted eastward to pollute the air above the country’s big cities, although by that point it was already so polluted with locally generated smoke from industry, home heating and other activities that it may have been hard to tell. Epic forest fires in the early 1900s finally broke through into the public consciousness. In September 1908, treetops and other debris left behind by loggers in the Adirondack Mountains provided kindling for several giant fires, the worst of them ignited by a spark from a passing locomotive, that left cities in the Eastern US and Canada blanketed with smoke. The Great Fire of 1910 burned a staggering 3 million acres (1.2 million hectares) in Idaho, Montana and Washington, most of it in one devastating six-hour period that became known as the Big Blowup.

After that came what’s known as the “fire suppression era.” Laws were passed requiring loggers to clean up after themselves, and railroads to contain their locomotives’ sparks. The intentional setting of fires to clear fields or underbrush was discouraged, and the US Forest Service became a de facto firefighting agency. Especially after mid-century, with help from airplanes and a mascot in Smokey Bear, these suppression efforts became spectacularly successful — too successful, given that in many places fire had been essential to forest health. One 2012 study of sedimentary charcoal records concluded that less biomass was burned in the Western US in the second half of the 20th century than at any other point in the last 3,000 years.

The lead author of that study, Jennifer Marlon, a research scientist and lecturer at the Yale School of the Environment, had previously written her doctoral dissertation on the sedimentary charcoal record of fire around the world over the past 21,000 years. She found that for the most part fire trends followed climate trends — when it got warmer somewhere, there was more fire. After about 1750, though, “human activities became a primary driver of global fire activity.” Now, ominously, the climate is getting warmer because of human activities. But climate change’s effect on wildfires is far from uniform.

In the Western US, the increase in acres burned in recent years can be chalked up not just to rapidly rising temperatures but also to an intentional relaxation of fire suppression, as well as a century of fuel buildup from the suppression era. It also still doesn’t represent an increase over historical norms — by one estimate, about 4.4 million acres were burned in California in a typical year before 1800, slightly more than in the “record-setting” fire year of 2020.

The story in the Eastern US is different, but also complicated. The Southeast is the only US climate region to have become cooler over the past century, and while the Northeast, Upper Midwest and Ohio Valley have been warming, they’ve also been getting wetter. Landowners and government agencies in the South, which surpassed the West to become the country’s main timber-producing region in the 1990s, now engage in a lot of prescribed burning to clear and regenerate forests and reduce wildfire risk. But Eastern forests in general have in the absence of frequent fire over the past century developed into dense, damp ecosystems that usually aren’t flammable but could become extremely so in an extended drought.

In the sparsely populated and currently blazing boreal forests of northern Canada, there are fewer such complications. These forests never really experienced a fire-suppression era, and temperatures are rising fastest near the poles. It seems as if climate change would be the main force driving changes in wildfire behavior there, and that this year’s fires are a harbinger of worse to come. That’s the assessment of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for boreal forests worldwide, albeit expressed with only “medium confidence.”

When I talked all this over with wildfire-history expert Marlon, she stressed that modeling future wildfire trends is incredibly difficult to do. Not only does one have to get climate trends right, but also vegetation, human behavior and other factors. A glance into the past, by contrast, provides a pretty clear picture — there used to be a lot more fires, and smoke, than what we have become accustomed to in the US over the past 75 years.

