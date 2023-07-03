Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pause for a moment to consider the surreal mess that has engulfed Thames Water Ltd. Being a monopoly supplier of water is about as safe a business as it is possible to imagine. You are selling a commodity that no one can live without to a captive customer base that has nowhere else to go, at regulated prices designed to ensure you can make a profit (and which have risen far faster than inflation since the industry was taken out of public hands in the late 1980s). To fail to make money from this setup would be quite an achievement. Such is the magic of leverage.

Bonds of Thames Water tumbled Wednesday after news emerged that the UK’s biggest water supplier was in talks with officials on contingency plans for a temporary nationalization in the event the company is unable to service its debt, which reached a net £13.8 billion ($17.4 billion) as of the end of September. A day earlier, Chief Executive Officer Sarah Bentley quit, saying a turnaround plan positioned the company for “future success.” On Thursday, Thames Water named a new chairman in 75-year-old Adrian Montague, an infrastructure industry veteran who formerly chaired Anglian Water Group.

Securities of other water utilities fell last week too. Having been little changed on Wednesday, shares of Severn Trent Plc and Pennon Group Plc (owner of South West Water) both dropped by more than 3% in London on Thursday — sharp falls for equities that are typically less volatile than the broader market. At its low for the day, Severn Trent was down the most in more than three years. Thames Water isn’t publicly traded.

Investors are right to fret that the Thames Water discussions reflect more than an isolated, company-specific issue. There’s something rotten in the state of Britain’s privatized water industry. It’s one thing to poison the nation’s rivers and beaches with sewage, acquire a reputation for supply interruptions, leaks and other performance failures, and attract public opprobrium for rising bills and overly generous executive pay. It’s quite another to do all this and still fail to keep the business from perceived risk of financial failure.

There is much that remains murky about the week’s events. Concerns over Thames Water’s debt position have been around for a while (it was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings in September), so it isn’t clear what triggered the decision to start drawing up a contingency plan at this precise moment. Bentley’s sunny departure statement already looks disingenuous, in light of the reports that followed and subsequent plunge in the company’s bonds. Is Thames Water the only company for which such an intervention is being contemplated?

Much attention has focused on the company’s regulatory gearing ratio, which was the highest in the sector at 80.6% as of March 2022, according to data from the industry regulator. That’s not wildly out of line with several of its peers, though. South East Water Ltd. had leverage of 74.8% and Affinity Water Ltd., which supplies parts of London and eastern England, had a ratio of 74%, Ofwat’s latest financial resilience report released in December shows. Of 17 water companies, only three had a gearing ratio below the 60% notional level used as a yardstick by the regulator.

Moreover, this is only one measure of financial resilience. By other criteria used by Ofwat, Thames Water doesn’t particularly stand out. The company has the second-weakest ratio of funds from operations to net debt, though it is closely grouped with four other companies. The standout supplier on this measure is Southern Water Services Ltd., majority owned by Macquarie Asset Management since 2021.

Or take interest-rate swaps. In a 2021 discussion paper, Ofwat noted the risky use of swaps, saying they could “mask weak underlying levels of financial resilience, can undermine existing creditor protections and defer a challenging financial resilience position to the future.” Southern Water and Yorkshire Water Services Ltd. are out on their own in this category. Southern had a swap liability of £2.1 billion that was equal to 38% of its regulatory capital value, while the percentage for Yorkshire Water was 32%. Thames Water ranked fourth by this measure, on 9.3%.

Higher inflation expectations increase the liabilities of the companies’ inflation-linked swap portfolios, according to the regulator. Given how inflation has moved since March last year, we can expect further deterioration, unless positions have been closed out.

There are many complexities in the financial and regulatory structure of Britain’s water utilities. But at root, this is a simple story. Companies loaded up with debt to juice returns during a period of abnormally low financing costs, and then got squeezed when inflation and interest rates surged — and the regulator let them do it. The Thames Water fiasco further calls into question whether the model of private ownership has been right for such an essential public service. It’s difficult to believe this saga is over. Keep watching for leaks.

