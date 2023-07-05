Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The day after President Joe Biden gave a speech in Chicago burying “trickle-down” economics, Speaker Kevin McCarthy visited eastern Ohio to revive another old slogan: “energy dominance.” You may recall that the latter, an imperious update to the older “energy independence” mantra, gained currency under Biden’s predecessor, whose continued sway over the Republican Party earns him McCarthy’s frequent flattery. While it may be good (internal) politics, though, meeting Bidenomics with another iteration of “drill, baby, drill” is odd. In doing so, however, McCarthy at least brought to the fore a lurking tension in the energy policies of both parties, even if unintentionally.

Summarizing his speech, McCarthy kicked off with a jab that doesn’t square with the actual numbers, claiming the US displayed an “alarming pattern of turning to our foreign competitors for oil and natural gas” under Biden. If that’s the case, then why is the US now a net exporter of oil and natural gas to a greater degree than under President Donald Trump or indeed any White House occupant since the 1973 oil crisis?

The US is still a net importer of crude oil, although even there the amount coming in is a fraction of what it was a decade or so ago. And the vast majority of it comes from Canada which is, as foreign competitors go, a famously genial one whose geography also leaves it with little choice but to send its barrels south.

Is Biden a fan of drilling? Clearly not, as his campaign and the slow pace of leasing under his administration demonstrate. Yet the narrative that Biden has choked off US oil and gas production, which started almost as soon as he entered office, is clearly overblown. That is especially the case when it comes to the intense focus on onshore drilling on federal lands, which accounts for only a small amount of US production anyway, as Jeff Davies at Enersection has shown in great detail. In the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and its associated disruptions, Biden prioritized energy security over progressives’ demands by approving the Willow oil project in Alaska. Analysts at Citigroup expect US crude oil production to surpass its pre-pandemic peak by the end of this year. To an extent, the oil lobby’s complaints about Biden speak to vibes rather than actual outcomes.

Moreover, a big reason oil and gas companies aren’t drilling faster is because of what the drill-baby-drill approach did to their balance sheets and investors during the shale boom (to summarize: nothing good). Indeed, the great irony of Trump’s industry-friendly posture of “energy dominance” is that its focus on quantity above all encouraged the shale patch’s worst habits, undermining the financial foundation of drilling.

Similarly, McCarthy’s assertion that becoming energy independent is the prerequisite of a strong economy is at odds with reality. At the most basic level, look back at that chart and you’ll see US dependence on energy imports increased relentlessly from the 1980s through the first administration of former President George W. Bush. Per-capita gross domestic product expanded by two-thirds, in real terms, over that period — hardly an economic catastrophe.

Indeed, pushing for outright independence, whatever the value chain in question, will tend to raise costs rather than, as McCarthy also said, reduce inflation. Like much of the US industrial base, our oil system is built for globalization. The reason the US remains a net importer of crude oil even as it is a net exporter of oil overall — that is, including refined products — is that the refining system is built to take advantage of cheaper barrels from overseas where possible, such as heavier grades from South America entering the Gulf Coast. If US producers amped up production in a drive for independence, not only would their cost of inputs and capital rise — especially as investors walked — but refineries would still be incentivized economically to maintain a diverse slate of crude oil streams.

This is because energy insecurity, like climate change, is an externality. The market doesn’t price angst too well except when there’s outright panic and spikes appear to destroy demand. There are good reasons for raising the share of US energy derived from home, but they are more strategic than economic. If we value energy security to the point of shifting wholly to domestic sources, we could expect to pay for that.

The irony is that we are seeing this play out at the other end of the energy spectrum. The Inflation Reduction Act’s emphasis on not merely stripping carbon out of US energy but also Chinese inputs to clean technologies is like a warped mirror image of McCarthy’s cry for dominance. The US depends on Chinese battery components, solar panels, graphite and the like because Beijing decided to subsidize those industries on strategic grounds and US companies chose to buy from them on economic ones. For the foreseeable future, US-made replacements will come at a cost but we will, on strategic grounds, absorb it. And, just like the oil-flavored “energy independence” mantra we are used to, the green version will be sold to the public largely on a set of strategic or political goals: jobs, climate change, pollution and, of course, national security.

Internalizing geopolitical or planetary risk entails, of necessity, an increase in the price of energy — an upfront insurance premium to mitigate longer-term costs. Bidenomics’ heavy dose of industrial policy is at least open about it; although, like McCarthy, the White House cloaks its energy ambitions with dubious inflation-fighting rhetoric.

The optimal set of energy policies for the US would encourage, above all, energy efficiency and domestic oil and gas production twinned with rapid deployment of technologies to diversify energy demand away from fossil fuels, such as electric vehicles. The most tangible political overlap in there is reform of permitting for energy infrastructure. A denser network of transmission and distribution would actually help to mitigate energy costs by connecting more supply with demand and is wanted by fossil and non-fossil energy advocates alike. Thus far, however, agreement has proved beyond the capabilities, or perhaps inclinations, of Washington. “Permit, baby, permit” just doesn’t get hearts racing in quite the same way, I suppose.

