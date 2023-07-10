Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The water business isn’t supposed to be exciting. But scandals over sewage spills and leaky pipes are casting a harsh light on Britain’s management of this crucial public resource and raising deeper questions about the business model established when it was privatized three decades ago. Things got so bad that Thames Water Ltd., which serves about a quarter of the population, needed an emergency cash injection from shareholders to stave off possible nationalization.

1. What’s gone wrong at Thames Water?

UK water utilities enjoy a rock-steady stream of income from bill-paying households and businesses, but many of them are laboring under heavy debts. Thames Water has the highest ratio of debt to equity of any UK water company and fines imposed by regulators over a failure to invest enough have worsened its predicament. What is more, 56% of Thames Water’s borrowing is inflation-linked, according to ratings firm S&P. As a result, its debt servicing costs soared when UK inflation jumped following the pandemic. The crisis couldn’t come at a worse time, with the industry bracing for heavy investments to upgrade antiquated infrastructure and adapt to climate change. Thames Water’s Chief Executive Officer Sarah Bentley quit on June 28, weeks after giving up her bonus amid a public outcry over leaks of sewage into the country’s waterways.

2. How did Thames Water get so deeply into debt?

Thames Water’s leverage — a measure of its indebtedness — was more than 10 percentage points below the industry average until it was acquired in 2006 by Kemble Group, an investor consortium led by funds managed by Australia’s Macquarie Group. The new owners created a complex debt structure that boosted its leverage above that of peers, and in following years the gap widened further.

3. Why did Thames Water take on so much debt?

Loading up on borrowing was a way to extract the highest returns for its shareholders. Thames Water’s owners monetized its valuable infrastructure and rock-solid income stream by creating shell companies that then issued debt that was serviced using payments from the core business. The operating company also issued debt regularly over the years, not least to finance investments in the network to address a reputation for leaky pipes. Critics of privatization say the system allowed companies to make billions of pounds in profits while allowing the nation’s water infrastructure to lapse into disrepair. Others point the finger at industry regulator Ofwat, saying it failed to act as Thames Water dragged its feet on infrastructure spending and debt ballooned.

4. Are other water companies in trouble?

Ofwat uses a metric known as capital gearing to measure how much debt different water companies have as a proportion of their regulated capital base, and to judge whether a business is on a firm financial footing. As of March, Thames Water was the most exposed, but others weren’t far behind. In early July, Southern Water Ltd. was forced to suspend dividend payments as Fitch downgraded its debt and borrowing costs surged. The industry’s debt problem could get worse given the pressure it’s under to boost spending. Water companies have pledged to invest an additional £10 billion by the end of the decade on what they’ve called the biggest modernization of sewers since the Victorian era. That’s more than triple the £3.1 billion earmarked from 2020 to 2025.

5. Is Thames Water out of trouble now?

The £750 million ($959 million) of new equity bought Thames Water some breathing space, but it will need more capital down the line. The company’s net financing costs have climbed 24% in a year, partly because inflation drove up debt interest expenses. The cash boost helped it to avoid special administration — an insolvency process tailored for companies in strategic sectors. That would have involved the government paying Thames Water’s bills to make sure it could continue operations and ensure services aren’t disrupted, as happened with struggling energy supplier Bulb in 2021.

