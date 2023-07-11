Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thames Water Ltd., the UK’s largest and worst-performing provider of the wet stuff, has stemmed its immediate crisis. Its bonds rebounded after the company said shareholders agreed to put up a further £750 million ($966 million) of equity, setting off a rally in stocks of British water utilities. The prospect of Thames being placed into state control has receded. None of this should obscure the source of the trouble: inadequate performance. It’s the poster child for an industry model that has conspicuously failed.

The financing news is unambiguously good. Thames Water raised only £500 million of equity last financial year out of £1.5 billion for which it was seeking commitments. That may have been a factor in the government deciding to draw up contingency plans for a so-called special administration regime (in effect, temporary nationalization) in the event the company was unable to cope with its net debt, which reached £14.7 billion as of March 31. Thames Water’s regulatory gearing, the highest in the sector, fell to 77.5% at the financial year-end, from 80.6%. Adding the promised £750 million to its £4.3 billion regulatory equity would drive that ratio down to 74.5%.

The money will come with strings. It is subject to “the preparation and production of a business plan that underpins a more focused turnaround,” Thames Water said in its annual results Monday. The plan will have to deliver “targeted performance improvements for customers, the environment and other stakeholders” over the next three years and be supported by “appropriate regulatory arrangements,” it said. Moreover, a further £2.5 billion will be required from shareholders in the five years through 2030, so the financing pressure isn’t going away.

Who could blame equity investors for balking until a more rigorous regime to mandate progress is put in place? After all, they have seen no dividends for six years now (the prospect of renewed distributions has become even more uncertain after the regulator announced new powers in March to stop payments if they would jeopardize a company’s financial resilience). Remember that Thames Water was already in the midst of a supposed turnaround when former Chief Executive Officer Sarah Bentley resigned suddenly last month, a day before news of the government discussions emerged and caused the company’s bonds to plunge.

Peruse the company’s annual report and you’d be hard pressed to find evidence of a broad-based revival. Perhaps the most damning overview comes on page 14, where the company lists the results of its outcome delivery incentives, or ODIs — targets set by Ofwat, the regulator, for factors such as water quality, leaks, supply interruptions, pollution incidents and so on. Thames Water met only half of its 52 performance commitments, resulting in a net ODI penalty of £82.3 million — more than double its £35.5 million penalty a year earlier. Its “customer measure of experience” score, the product of two surveys, was 17th out of 17 water companies. Some turnaround.

Thames Water blamed its poor performance partly on a creaking Victorian network. The declining health of its aging infrastructure is “increasingly evident,” the company said, with the impact of climate change and population growth adding more pressure. Customers might reasonably ask who was responsible for ensuring that water companies maintain the condition of their assets in the first place. The finger of suspicion leads inexorably back to a regulatory system that British politicians and media have pilloried for being excessively lenient and too closely intertwined with the industry, with a “revolving door” that leads from Ofwat to higher-paid jobs at privatized utilities.

That makes the optics of Thames Water’s new leadership unfortunate. Co-CEO Cathryn Ross presented a confident outlook when speaking to BBC radio Monday, though was least convincing when questioned on her background as an official at the regulator. Ross said she was “deeply passionate about the water industry” and like all public servants had been subject to the rules of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (which has been criticized by its own chairman as toothless).

Ross can’t be blamed for legacy issues that long predated her arrival at Thames Water. Still, the company will need to make fast progress on the latest iteration of its turnaround plan if she is not to be seen as part of the problem rather than the solution.

