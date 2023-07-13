Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nigel Farage has a new Brexit crusade: Softening European Union-era anti-money-laundering laws that see him and other UK political figures as a high banking risk. As others take up his call, including Rishi Sunak’s government, it’s a good time to recall why these rules exist – and why they should be toughened up instead of toned down.

Politicians weren’t always viewed with nervousness by their banker, after all. One Washington D.C. lender, Riggs, thrived as “the Bank of Presidents.” The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks changed the mood: Probes into accounts run by former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and Saudi diplomats flagged huge lapses in controls, and became a call for wider action. Riggs was taken over in 2005 as the winds of change blew far and wide.

Enter the scarlet letters of “PEP”: politically exposed persons. People in public office or prominent positions, as well as their family members and associates, have increasingly required more due diligence from banks and other gatekeeper firms. As scandals exposing the offshore wealth of world leaders and officials show — such as the Pandora Papers — politicians do need to be held to a higher standard in a world of dirty money. “Some of them can either abscond with public funds or can be bribed,” says compliance expert David Caruso.

Farage and his backers today argue the PEP regime is sweeping up too many innocent bystanders. They say banks fearful of fines simply prefer to completely “de-risk” – i.e., ditch – some clients instead of proportionately weighing hazards. Outsourced AML systems screening 2 million-plus PEPs around the world are criticized for lazily lumping domestic politicians in with those from countries with far bigger corruption issues. UK PEPs say they and their families are stigmatized, with an MP from Sussex put in the same risk bracket as an African oil minister.

Fair enough: Being de-banked is distressing, as ordinary expats caught out by Farage’s original Brexit campaign can attest, and compliance is hair-pulling stuff. But are PEPs being barred from public life, as Jeremy Hunt put it? His complaint of being refused an account at fintech Monzo would put him in good company, judging by how many consumer accounts the unprofitable neobank has quietly shuttered. Farage’s grievance is contested — the BBC reported that Farage’s account at Coutts, which caters to high-net-worth customers, was closed because he fell below the required threshold. It’s also hard to feel too much sympathy for other tales of woe from baronesses and lords over form-filling and intrusive questions — “demanding to know how many mortgages we have, how many necklaces we wear and things like that.”

The risk of trying to roll back PEP scrutiny in response is that it might go too far. The UK is seen in surveys as tougher on corruption than several of its neighbors to the South and East of Europe, but it’s hardly risk-free. MPs’ shareholdings don’t need to be disclosed, raising the possibility of conflicts of interest; procurement scandals are bubbling up, with the UK health department seeking to recover £133 million ($172 million) in Covid-era spending from a firm linked to a Tory peer; and a (now-scrapped) golden visa scheme rewarding foreign investors with the right to live in the UK was used by 10 Russians who were later sanctioned after the invasion of Ukraine. “The reality is that politicians are high-risk individuals and banks face big consequences for getting it wrong,” says Shelley Schachter-Cahm, compliance chief at Cex.io, a crypto trading platform. PEP probes aren’t just for Brexiteers.

In fact, the global PEP system looks more porous than it does draconian — raising the issue of whether rules should actually be tightened. Swiss bankers were hit with criminal charges in March after allegedly failing to carry out proper checks into a cellist confidant of Vladimir Putin; in February the Financial Times reported Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin had passed AML checks at a London law firm by producing his mother’s gas bill.

Maybe a real Brexit benefit would be to deliver even more robust safeguards against financial crime. A Chatham House report in 2021, co-written by Thomas Mayne, recommended going beyond EU rules and toughening up oversight of PEPs who are beneficial company owners and who make big transactions above a certain level. Due-diligence expert Robert Mitchell says defining a PEP should be clarified, perhaps being extended to officials in charge of big city-planning contracts, while setting expiry dates to ensure compliance headaches don’t go too far.

Yes, banks’ gold-plating of compliance has caused collateral damage, ensnaring those with just the “wrong” name and with the “wrong” passport. And yes, some PEPs are being unduly squeezed. But this is one political backlash that’s going in the wrong direction.

