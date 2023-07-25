Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There was a time not long ago when nary a General Electric Co. earnings day would pass without the company disclosing some kind of idiosyncratic headache, like an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into a surprise $15 billion writedown on a legacy long-term care insurance business or cash-flow complications from the unwinding of a factoring program, to name a few. The amount of time it took executives to walk through the twists and turns of any given quarter was inordinately long compared with other industrial giants. GE was more of a case study on corporate sprawl gone wrong than an economic bellwether. But that era is over.

GE on Tuesday reported second-quarter results that were significantly better than analysts had expected and raised its full-year guidance on all key fronts, including a boosted forecast for as much as $4.6 billion in free cash flow. GE also increased the operating outlook for both its Vernova renewable energy and gas power division and the aerospace unit amid better day-to-day management of those businesses. The one-time conglomerate has already completed the spinoff of its health-care division and remains on track to carve out Vernova into a stand-alone company in early 2024. What was most notable about the results, though, was what it lacked: any new surprises.

Read more: GE Goes From Bottom of Barrel to High-Flier

Advertisement

Siemens Energy AG warned in June that quality flaws in its wind-turbine business were worse than previously expected and would cost more than 1 billion euros to fix, forcing the company to withdraw its profit guidance for the year and triggering a more than 30% slide in its shares. The worry among some analysts and investors was that similar issues might trip up GE, which took a $500 million warranty provision in the third quarter of 2022 for wind turbine performance issues and launched a $600 million restructuring program aimed at stabilizing the business and guiding it to profitability. But the company took no new charges. GE said it’s almost 30% through its fleet-enhancement program as of July and is on track to be more than halfway done by the end of the year. A push to standardize its product offerings, adopt more conservative underwriting policies and boost prices is paying off: Orders for new onshore wind equipment placed over the past year have been booked at higher margins than the shipments that GE is making today.

“The absence of news is news,” GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said in an interview. “The inventory of issues hasn’t fundamentally changed, and the scope of those issues in the field hasn’t fundamentally changed. We’re working through that program. There’s still work to do in 2024. But the absence of new news suggests the team did a good job getting their arms around it, as expensive and painful as it was. Customers appreciate the clarity; investors appreciate the transparency.” Clarity and transparency haven’t been terms that investors have historically associated with GE, but that indeed is what they’re getting.

Separately on Tuesday, RTX Corp. cut its free cash flow guidance by $500 million because of yet another quality issue that can shorten the lifespan of components in its geared turbofan jet engine, which competes with offerings from GE’s CFM International engine joint venture with Safran SA. A “rare” condition affected powdered metal used to manufacture parts at the Pratt & Whitney jet engine unit from the end of 2015 into the third quarter of 2021. About 200 GTF engines powering Airbus SE A320neo jets will need to come in for shop visits by mid-September so that discs on the high-pressure turbine can be examined. Raytheon anticipates an additional 1,000 engines may also need accelerated and enhanced inspection over the next nine to 12 months, although the exact number of affected engines and the timing of the removals hasn’t been finalized. The company is assessing the impact on the rest of its fleet of engines, but the expectation is that the GTF will bear the brunt. With all of these variables, the $500 million hit to cash flow is really just a best guess at this point. “The big question in everybody’s mind will be, ‘What are we going to have to do in terms of compensation to the airlines?’” Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes said on a call to discuss the company’s results. “We have contracts, special support agreements that are out there. So we’ll work through that, but it’s going to take time.”

Advertisement

Pratt & Whitney has been inspecting turbine discs as engines come in for regular shop visits since 2020 when an incident occurred with another engine, the V2500. Less than 1% of the engines that were inspected had problems, but recent data points indicated the process needed to be accelerated. Investigations into the powder metal manufacturing helped the company weed out sources of microscopic contaminants so that by the end of 2021 it was churning out untainted inputs for its components. As such, current production is unaffected. Pratt & Whitney manufactures the powder metal itself, so this isn’t an oversight that can be blamed on an overstretched supply chain. “We’re on top of it,” Hayes said. “It’s going to be expensive.”

Both GE and Pratt & Whitney jet engines have struggled with durability issues, particularly in the hot and dusty climates of the Middle East, but airlines have complained much more about models from the latter manufacturer, and the rate of fleet groundings is higher for the GTF, according to a Bloomberg News analysis. GE has said that the amount of time that its Leap engines spend on wing in a neutral environment before they need to come in for a shop visit is outpacing the performance of its top-selling CFM56 model at the equivalent point of that engine’s commercial rollout and that the company has fixes in hand for parts that are affecting that lifespan. Not one analyst asked any questions about engine durability on GE’s earnings call on Tuesday.

All told, GE management spent a mere 19 minutes walking through the various updates for its businesses as of the end of the second quarter before taking questions. The company did get one query about a $1 billion charge on a settlement program for a runoff portfolio of Polish mortgages, but no incremental cash contributions are required because the affected bank has adequate funds and this development does more to put legacy headaches from GE Capital behind the company than create new wrinkles. Raytheon executives talked for 22 minutes straight but clearly left analysts with more questions than answers about the GTF quality-control problem because they spent almost the full hourlong earnings call talking about it. If that’s not a sign of progress for GE, I don’t know what is.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• The World Doesn’t Have Too Many Planes Yet: Brooke Sutherland

• Is It Time to Cancel the Recession Altogether?: Jonathan Levin

• The Post-Covid Travel Boom Runs Out of Steam: Brooke Sutherland

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Brooke Sutherland is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals and industrial companies. A former M&A reporter for Bloomberg News, she writes the Industrial Strength newsletter.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article