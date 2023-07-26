Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As minerals that feed electric-vehicle batteries become the new oil, the highest-value battery metal is lithium — and the nation with the most of it is Chile. That’s why Chile’s new approach to lithium, one that tips the balance away from private companies and toward government control, is of keen global interest.

1. What is Chile’s new lithium model?

The government of President Gabriel Boric wants the state to take a controlling stake in operations considered strategically significant, with twin goals of making lithium production more sustainable and generating more money for the country. Ultimately, Boric wants to create a national company that calls the shots in partnerships with private companies. (The proposal draws on nostalgia surrounding the 1970s expropriation of copper mines.) Local communities are to get a bigger say in projects, which will be required to use a technique — direct lithium extraction — that would minimize water loss but is relatively untested at scale.

2. Does this mean Chile is nationalizing lithium production?

Some media reported the announcement as a nationalization, a word that suggests the wholesale transfer of ownership from private to government control. That hurt stock prices of the only two lithium producers in Chile — SQM and US-based Albemarle Corp. But lithium in Chile was already largely nationalized: Unlike copper companies, which are awarded unlimited concessions, SQM and Albemarle operate with defined contracts and strict output quotas set by government agencies. To ease market fears, authorities reiterated their intention to respect existing arrangements with the two incumbents and opened the door to private companies getting controlling stakes in areas not considered strategically important.

3. How does Boric plan to accomplish this?

His left-leaning government is readying a bill to establish the new national lithium company. But getting that through Congress and implemented could take much of the remainder of Boric’s four-year term, which runs through March 2026. For now, it has assigned Codelco, Chile’s state-owned copper mining company, to lead talks with private companies over new terms for extracting lithium from the prized Atacama salt flat. The government says it will respect the existing contracts of SQM and Albemarle, but both companies could lose their operations once those contracts expire in 2030 and 2043, respectively. Alternatively, they can agree to relinquish at least 51% ownership to Codelco before then in exchange for extensions and, possibly, expansions.

4. What’s been the reception?

The new model got a conditional endorsement from the United Nations and has been generally well received by companies that will have to broker deals with state agencies. After all, there can be advantages of having the state as a partner in terms of navigating red tape and working with communities. There is lingering trepidation among some investors: Canadian mining billionaire Robert Friedland, for one, said the prospect of greater state involvement “makes it harder to invest in Chile.” In private, some companies express concern over having to hammer out specifics of their contracts with slow-moving state agencies new to the industry. The government says its model is the best way to boost sustainable production in a nation that already classifies lithium as a strategic resource controlled by the state.

5. How are talks going?

Talks between Codelco and SQM began in earnest in June, with a goal of reaching a deal by the end of the year. One thing that’s clear is that the state, via Codelco, will get a majority equity stake. But other key aspects are still up in the air — such as Codelco’s financial obligations and its role, if any, in day-to-day decisions. If Codelco and SQM can reach an agreement, it will serve as a template for the rest of the industry. Codelco is already in separate talks with prospective partners to develop a second salt flat, Maricunga, for which it expects to decide on a business model this year. Going forward, drillers and would-be developers of new projects outside the Atacama and Maricunga flats will need to partner in some capacity with Enami, another state-owned company, which provides services to small copper mines. Enami said it has had initial contact with prospective lithium partners including Rio Tinto Group and China’s Tianqi Lithium Corp.

6. How important is Chile’s lithium globally?

Chile has the world’s largest reserves of lithium and is the No. 2 supplier, after Australia. All its production comes from the Atacama salt flat, where SQM and Albemarle pump up vast amounts of brine and store it in giant evaporation ponds for a year or more. The resulting concentrate is turned into lithium carbonate and hydroxide at nearby plants and sent off to Chinese and Korean battery makers. As a free-trade partner with the US, Chile stands to benefit from President Joe Biden’s green stimulus program, potentially increasing demand for its lithium. But Chile has been losing market share in recent years as money flows into more investor-friendly jurisdictions such as neighboring Argentina, which is set to take Chile’s No. 2 spot by 2035. In Chile, a little-known nuclear energy agency has to authorize quotas and exports in a throwback to a 1979 decision to declare lithium “strategic” because it was thought to be a key element in nuclear processes.

