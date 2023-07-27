Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The view of China from a mile high isn’t so flattering. China fell to third among US trading partners last year for the first time since 2004, supplanted by Mexico and Canada. The latest data show growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed to an annualized rate of 3.2%, an unprecedented sluggishness for China in this century before the pandemic. The malaise is underscored by youth unemployment exceeding 20% and a stagnant real estate sector. Then there are the rising geopolitical strains between Beijing and Washington, which US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tried to ameliorate with her two-day trip to the Chinese capital a few weeks ago.

So why is the stock exchange in Hong Kong, seen as a proxy for China and officially known as Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., poised to gain 25% during the next 12 months, beating its five global peers in the US and Europe by at least 8 percentage points, according to 32 analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg? It’s because the analysts know that the world depends on China as much as China relies on overseas business, which leaves Hong Kong in the middle of it all.

To be sure, some of the anticipated appreciation represents a belated recovery, as publicly-traded companies worldwide have gained 43% on average since 2019 and the market value of companies on the Hong Kong exchange declined 3%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Is this just wishful thinking on the part of analysts? Perhaps, but that doesn’t change the fact that Hong Kong is the gateway to mainland China. If anything, Hong Kong increasingly is the global financial conductor.

“The second-best quarter in our history is the first quarter of this year and the fourth quarter, just before that, was the best fourth quarter we’ve ever had,” said Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin, who became chief executive officer and executive director of the Hong Kong exchange in 2021. That was after more than three decades at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he was CEO of its international private bank.

It doesn’t hurt that the 55-year-old native of Argentina brings a non-partisan agenda to a business situated between simmering superpower rivalries. “There is always a tipping point when there will be a shift’’ to greater investment in China that benefits Hong Kong, Aguzin said during a June interview with Bloomberg News editors and reporters in New York.

Superior profitability makes the Hong Kong exchange unique among its main rivals CME Group Inc., Deutsche Boerse AG, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and London Stock Exchange Group Plc. Revenue will increase 22% this year, 8% in 2024 and 9% in 2025, or 10, two and three percentage points greater than any of its closest competitors, according to 23 analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The Hong Kong exchange currently turns $100 of revenue into $66 of net income, a profit margin that is more than nine percentage points greater than No. 2 CME Group’s 57%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The rapid growth in the $10.7 trillion market for exchange-traded funds has been especially favorable to Hong Kong, where the $8 billion iShares MSCI China, the largest ETF outside the mainland and a proxy of investor interest in China, increased to 170 million shares from less than 1 million at its inception in 2011. MSCI China net inflows increased 82% since 2021, the year Aguzin became CEO at Hong Kong Exchanges. Shareholdings in Hong Kong dollars declined to 56% in 2020 from 75% in 2018 before rebounding to 76%. Shares denominated in China’s renminbi soared to 16% from 2% in 2018 while US dollar-denominated American Depositary Receipts, or ADRs, tumbled to 8% from 23%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“You can see the biggest shift on shares traded’’ in “the iShares in MSCI China’’ when money “moved from New York into Hong Kong,” Aguzin said. If you look at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd “in both markets, almost 50% of the shares are now in Hong Kong.” Trading in the Chinese online services company increased 141% in Hong Kong, more than triple the 39% volume growth in New York since 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Whatever trends unfold in global trade, Aguzin is certain Hong Kong will retain the biggest part of China money flows. Of the $1.3 trillion in foreign equity and debt investments in China, 72% and 60%, respectively, “go through Hong Kong Exchanges, so as people start increasing their exposure just a little bit to catch up to the index, the benchmark or whatever -- if that pushes the valuation a little bit -- then more people will get in” raising Hong Kong’s valuation, he said.

Aguzin is most encouraged by recent regulations that let any international company listed in Hong Kong and qualifying for the so-called Stock Connect to attract mainland Chinese investors. “That’s huge because any company that wants to leverage capital from China can now do it without touching the mainland,” he said. While Hong Kong remains the traditional hub financing Chinese companies, “we’re also trying to make sure that we can finance international companies using Chinese savings. So, if you’re like my former employer, JPMorgan,’’ which might want an additional listing in Hong Kong to have Chinese retail investors, there’s no longer a barrier to entry.

Sure enough, the not-so-secret financial sauce made in Hong Kong has a way of nourishing the two largest economies when all else seems in flux.

