As the war in Ukraine grinds on, Vladimir Putin has again resorted to weaponizing food supplies — attacking Ukraine’s grain silos and withdrawing from a deal to allow food exports through the Black Sea to Turkey. As ever, Putin’s aim is to hurt Ukraine, while wringing concessions from Ukraine’s partners and testing their resolve. The West must ensure he fails.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey a year ago, was a rare diplomatic breakthrough. Ukraine has long been Europe’s breadbasket, but Russia’s invasion largely halted grain and other key exports from the region. The deal allowed Ukraine to export over 33 million tons of grain and other food products through the Black Sea, with 65% of wheat products going to markets in the developing world.

In addition to giving Ukraine’s economy a lifeline, the agreement benefited Russia, too, facilitating its own food and fertilizer exports. Putin could claim he’d come to the aid of the global south just as food prices soared. Though Russia controls only around 10% of the Black Sea’s coastline, the deal also gave the Kremlin outsized influence over international shipping.

Putin now thinks he can gain more by pulling the plug, while depriving Ukraine of precious hard-currency income. Russia has intensified its missile attacks on Ukraine’s grain storage and infrastructure in Odesa and along the Danube River. In exchange for lifting the siege, Russia wants its main agricultural bank reconnected to the SWIFT international payment network. It’s also pushing for the resumption of ammonia exports (a key input for fertilizer) through a damaged pipeline that runs from Russia’s Volga region to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

What can the West do? The Kremlin’s warning that it will regard ships in the Black Sea as “potential carriers of military cargo” is meant to discourage any attempts to bypass the blockade. The US and other countries provided naval escorts for civilian ships when Iran blocked Kuwaiti oil tankers in the 1980s, but any such operation today would require Turkey’s active cooperation, which Ankara has ruled out.

NATO countries are right to avoid a military clash, but they should use other tools to counter Putin’s blockade and help Ukraine strengthen alternative routes. Bolstering Ukraine’s ability to defend against missile attacks would preserve the country’s productive capacities. The EU can make its “solidarity lanes,” now transporting 60% of Ukrainian products, more effective by cutting delays at borders and upgrading terminal infrastructure. The EU should resist pressure to renew temporary “transit only” measures that prevent Ukrainian exports from being stored and sold in some eastern EU countries. Europe’s governments should also do more to help Ukraine repair its agriculture sector — with support for demining fields and widening roads, and by supplying vehicles and expanding grain storage facilities and mobile silos.

More assertive diplomacy is needed, too. Although supply conditions are better now than they were a year ago, any food shortages stemming from Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s export capacity will fall hardest on the world’s poor. The US and Europe should rally a coalition of nations to condemn Russia’s actions and pressure Putin to renew the grain deal. Western leaders should step up engagement with Turkey and China in particular. Both are vital logistics and trading partners for Russia, with nothing to gain from a mined and blockaded Black Sea.

Putin’s demands for sanctions relief should be rejected so long as his assault on Ukraine continues. In taking vital food supplies hostage, Russia will cause suffering not just in Ukraine but for vulnerable people around the world. Rewarding such behavior would be a grave mistake.

