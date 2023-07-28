Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For Big Oil, the second three months of the year were the first “normal” quarter since 2021: run-of-the-mill oil and gas prices, average trading profits and unremarkable refining and chemical margins. All the ingredients for a rather boring – and perhaps disappointing - reporting period. And, in many ways, it was. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE this week all reported profits significantly down year-on-year, in several cases even weaker than analysts were expecting. But precisely because the second quarter was so unexceptional, it’s important. It answered a question that’s worried many investors: Can Big Oil deliver decent returns with oil trading at $70 rather than at $100? The tentative answer is yes.

Let’s face it: The industry doesn’t have many friends. In the climate-crisis era, Fossil Fuel Inc. needs to shower shareholders with money via dividends and multibillion-dollar buyback programs to keep investors onside.

For the last two years, Exxon and its peers have been able to pay shareholders large sums, particularly by purchasing shares, thanks to the windfall created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That tailwind is dissipating.

The industry now has to rely more on its business acumen and financial strength rather than geopolitical upheaval: investing wisely, keeping cost under control, running assets hard and demonstrating an ability to take on debt to smooth out the cycle. Unfortunately for Big Oil, investors have very little faith in its judgement. And for good reason — returns on capital employed were rather poor for most of the 2000s.

Yet, the second-quarter results offered a hint that maybe shareholders should have more faith — perhaps. Combined, the four major oil companies reported adjusted net income of $23.7 billion between April and June, down from $50.2 billion a year ago. Despite the more than 50% drop in profitability, Exxon, Chevron, Shell and Total were still able to return lots of money to investors, and showed that they should be able to sustain their buyback programs for the rest of the year.

On average, the industry reported double-digit returns on average capital employed, or RoACE. So far so good. And a lot better than in 2007 to 2008, when oil prices surged well above current levels but RoACE was lower.

Capital spending appears well under control, a positive break with the past tradition of blowing up budgets. Even Shell, the most profligate among Big Oil, announced on Thursday a slightly lower spending target for the year. And Wael Sawan, its new-ish chief executive officer, spent most of his conference call with investors stressing his disciplined approach to employing capital. For a company that in the past invested hugely in unprofitable wind and solar projects, it was refreshing.

Operationally, the companies ran their assets as well as one would expect. Was it perfect? Nope — but when operating dozens of facilities full of flammable fossil fuels, the downtime during the quarter, whether scheduled or not, wasn’t bad.

The quarter showed, nonetheless, that shareholders are making outsized demands on the oil majors. Despite paying investors handsomely for the last year and half, energy trades at the lowest price-to-earnings valuation of any sector in the S&P 500 index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The boring second-quarter reveals that Big Oil can deliver strong-ish returns in weak-ish oil and gas markets. With balance sheets in much better shape after 18 months of high prices and exceptional trading and refining margins, there’s room to take on debt, particularly for Exxon and Chevron. But the April-to-June period also indicates that Wall Street would react to boring quarterly results with a big yawn. Big Oil has survived a test; its close friends will stick with it. But that’s about all it can hope for.

