The Bank of Japan’s surprise decision on July 28 to loosen its yield curve control policy — a pillar of its effort to suppress interest rates and stimulate the economy — has stoked speculation of more drastic changes to the country’s ultra-low borrowing costs. While the BOJ denied such changes were planned, the move sent a shudder across markets, underscoring the challenge the bank’s new Governor Kazuo Ueda faces as he tries to phase out the policy without triggering market turmoil and an economic shock.

1. What’s a yield curve?

Bond yields are an expression, in annual percentage terms, of the rate of return you expect to get on a particular fixed-income security. And the gap between yields on different maturity instruments is known as a yield curve. Most of the time, investors demand higher returns for locking away their money for longer periods, with the greater uncertainty that brings. So yield curves usually slope upward.

2. What’s the point of yield curve control?

The BOJ policy, introduced in 2016 under Ueda’s predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda, was aimed at keeping yields very low to encourage consumers to spend and businesses to invest, and to head off the risk of deflation that could destabilize the economy and make it harder for the government and large companies to pay off their towering debts. More recently, however, the appearance of negative interest rates had the effect of flattening the yield curve.

3. What’s wrong with that?

It led investors to doubt the credibility of the BOJ’s ultra-loose rate policy. A flatter curve generally signals caution about a country’s growth prospects. It can also cancel out the stimulating effect of lower rates as it hammers the profitability of commercial banks and makes them more reluctant to lend. If the curve inverts — such as when 10-year yields fall below three-month ones — an economy may be heading into a recession.

4. So what did the BOJ do?

In December, it allowed 10-year yields to rise to around 0.5%, up from a previous limit of 0.25%, while keeping both short- and long-term benchmark interest rates unchanged. Kuroda said the decision was aimed at improving the functioning of the market and the bank signaled it wanted to create the conditions for higher yields on long-term debt. Then, three months into Ueda’s tenure, the BOJ said it would offer to buy 10-year government bonds daily at 1%, effectively raising the yield cap to that level. Officially, it kept the 0.5% target in place, a move apparently designed to rein in speculation of further rises in interest rates. The bank denied the decision was a precursor to the kind of rate-tightening policies being pursued by other major central banks.

5. How significant is it?

Kuroda spearheaded the most ambitious monetary stimulus program of modern times, with measures that have turned the BOJ into the largest owner of stocks and government bonds in Japan and made it the last major anchor of ultra-low interest rates in the world. The policy has failed to boost the world’s third-largest economy in a sustainable way. It’s also undermined the value of the yen, sending inflation toward a four-decade high. That’s contributed to a sharp decline in popularity for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Furthermore, there were signs that Japan’s debt market, the world’s second-largest, was no longer functioning as it should: With more than half of government bonds now the property of the central bank, trading in what should be an easily-available asset has thinned.

6. What are the implication beyond Japan?

Japanese investors have spent more than $3 trillion offshore in search of higher yields. Economists warn that even a small shift to policy normalization may prompt Japanese cash to flood out of global markets and back home. In addition to being the biggest foreign holders of US government debt, Japanese funds have investments in everything from Brazilian sovereign debt to European power stations and high-risk loans. Speculation of a more significant shift, such as the abandonment of YCC, is likely to bolster the yen and deal a blow to bond markets where Japanese investors have significant holdings. This could include bonds in Australia — where benchmark yields jumped as much as 20 basis points after Ueda’s policy tweak — France and the US.

