Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is spreading around the oil-rich kingdom’s largesse as never before. It has been particularly bold in the world of sports, where investments in golf and soccer fit with a broader government strategy to promote the country’s tourism, soften its image abroad and improve the quality of life for citizens. The Public Investment Fund, better known as the PIF, is the main vehicle for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s global ambitions and its assets have swelled to nearly $800 billion.

1. What’s the PIF’s goal?

The PIF’s main purpose is investing for Saudi Arabia’s post-oil future, while also attracting foreign cash into the country by kick-starting new industries. One focus is tourism: In a country that until recently was largely closed off to foreign holidaymakers and regarded entertainment as a taboo, the PIF is investing in luxury resorts, cinemas and amusement complexes to lure more tourists and to stop Saudis seeking fun abroad. The PIF also invests alongside some of the world’s biggest asset managers and dealmakers. It has built a team of more than 50 people in New York to manage a growing portfolio of US stocks, and has offices in Europe and Asia.

2. What does the PIF invest in?

It’s gradually reducing its legacy holdings in local businesses such as Saudi National Bank and Saudi Telecom Co. to free up money for other investments. Those include national projects like Neom, a $500-billion city-state in the Saudi desert that would run entirely on renewable power and export green energy. Since 2016, when it committed $45 billion to SoftBank Group Corp.’s technology-focused Vision Fund, the PIF’s foreign interests have also mushroomed. An investment in electric carmaker Lucid Motors Inc. helped convince the company to open a factory in Saudi Arabia. The fund has stakes in video game makers Activision Blizzard Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc. and the digital services and retail businesses of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

3. What makes the PIF unusual?

While traditional sovereign funds invest excess national wealth, the PIF was repurposed by the Prince Mohammed as a global investor in 2016 while the Saudi budget was in deficit. As a result, it’s also turned to borrowing in order to hit its aggressive growth targets, which will require it to spend prolifically on development projects at home. In 2022, it borrowed $17 billion from banks and raised $3 billion from its debut green bond sale – greening the Saudi economy is another big theme for its investments. While it may seem incongruous for a petrodollar-backed fund to be raising money from climate-conscious investors, the PIF is the main backer of most of the kingdom’s renewable energy investments. Through Neom, it’s funding one of the world’s largest projects to produce hydrogen fuel without creating any harmful emissions.

4. How big could the PIF get?

Prince Mohammed wants the PIF to be overseeing $2 trillion by 2030, which would make it bigger that Norway’s sovereign fund, currently the world’s largest at about $1.4 trillion. Hitting that goal will involve more big asset transfers from the state, either cash from excess oil revenues when crude prices are high or stakes in assets like Saudi Aramco, the state oil producer. The fund has also been a major recipient of undeveloped land that’s worth zero on paper. Once it starts building on the land, the value can soar.

5. What are the PIF’s ambitions in sports?

In June, PIF-backed upstart LIV Golf agreed to merge with the PGA Tour, ending a seismic dispute after LIV threw down millions to lure the biggest players. While the deal faced significant scrutiny in the US, it assures the kingdom of a prominent voice in a major sport. After buying struggling English Premier League soccer club Newcastle United in 2021 and turning around its fortunes, the PIF has taken over several Saudi teams and is prepared to spend billions luring some of the sport’s biggest starts to play in the kingdom. Critics say such deals are “sportswashing,” an attempt to improve the nation’s image and divert attention from a poor human rights record. Saudi Arabia may be following the playbook of neighboring Abu Dhabi, where Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan bought another English club, Manchester City, in 2008 and used it as a platform to market the emirate and its state-owned companies around the world.

6. What role does Prince Mohammed play?

The fund’s day-to-day operations are managed by Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, a close ally of Prince Mohammed, who serves as chairman. Critics say it’s part of a broader accumulation of power that’s also seen the prince take control of oil policy, security, and domestic and foreign affairs. Some of the PIF’s deals appear to be politically motivated, such as its backing of funds set up by former US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Jared Kushner — the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump — who served as a senior White House adviser. The PIF says all its board members play an important role in decision-making. Some Saudi business leaders have raised concerns about the PIF, saying they felt crowded out by an entity so rich and connected that few can compete.

