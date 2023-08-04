Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hiring appears to be decelerating at US service-providing businesses, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell must be pleased. While markets tend to view labor market cooling as a necessary precondition for tamer inflation and lower interest rates, Chair Powell has placed special emphasis on the developments at service companies. As he sees it, service businesses (salons, hospitals, hotels, etc.) are more sensitive to labor costs than their goods-producing counterparts. And if you’re going to find inflationary pressures anywhere in the labor market, that’s where you’re most likely to do so, as Powell reasoned at his press conference last week (emphasis mine):

Clearly for goods, normalization [of] supply conditions is playing an important role as is the reversal — the beginning of the reversal of spending back into services and away from goods. ... I would say monetary policy is working about as we expect, and we think it’ll play an important role going forward, in particular in nonhousing services where really, we think that’s where the labor market will come in as a very important factor.

That brings us to Friday’s payrolls report for July, which showed that companies and governments added 187,000 jobs, slightly less than the consensus forecast of 200,000 from economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Not just that, but the report provided another round of large downward revisions in previous months’ data. When it comes to the pivotal question of service jobs, Powell should find a lot of reassurance in the latest data.

To some, the moderation isn’t happening fast enough, but I think that’s a matter of interpretation. Indeed, the service sector is still adding more jobs each month than was considered “normal” in the pre-pandemic 2017-2019 period. But the trajectory is clearly still in the direction of more slowing, and it behooves policymakers to let the trend play out at its current pace. There’s no need to apply significantly more downward pressure on the economy — and risk inducing a crash — unless policymakers see clear signs that the trend is turning and moving against them.

Looking a bit closer, service-industry job gains are already below the pre-pandemic trend excluding education and health services jobs, where roles such as nurses continue to suffer from a structural shortage and jobs must be filled as a matter of public health.

This analysis extends to other measures of labor market “heat” as well. The role of resignations, for instance, has drawn a lot of attention as it relates to upward pressure on wages and, ultimately, inflation. Quits surged during the Covid-19 pandemic, creating a resurgence in worker bargaining power and fueling a rise in nominal compensation. For worker bees, that was good and necessary; but for central bankers, it was unnerving. I’ve argued in the past that the elevated quits rate may be among the most important statistics to watch in this last mile of the inflation fight, and — as of separate BLS data released on Tuesday — the data is looking better. Among the all important service businesses, only a handful of industries still have quits rates above their pre-pandemic norms. Once again, health care sticks out like a sore thumb.

In sum, the labor market for service-providing industries — the area that Powell seems to care most about — is clearly still cooling. Simultaneously, inflation news has been improving (save for the insidious rising price of gasoline, which the Fed can’t control). That should help Powell rest easy for now, and investors can as well knowing that policymakers may just have delivered their final rate increase of the cycle — at least if current trends continue.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a Bloomberg News journalist in Latin America and the US, covering finance, markets and M&A. Most recently, he served as the company’s Miami bureau chief. He is a CFA charterholder.

