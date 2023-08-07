Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Is it better to be loved or feared, asks Niccolo Machiavelli in his classic of realpolitik, The Prince. Because a leader can’t be both for long, being feared is judged to be the better option. Rishi Sunak’s variation on Machiavelli’s dilemma is whether it’s better to be admired as a graceful technocrat, resigned to general election defeat, or to be feared as a ruthless operator, who will use any weapon to hand in his fight to the finish?

At the end of his first parliamentary year, the UK prime minister seems to have arrived at roughly the same conclusion as the Florentine cynic.

Sunak is following in distinguished footsteps. When a fresh-faced, perma-grinning Tony Blair first took charge of the Labour party, aged 41, he too was dismissed as a lightweight. Cartoonists depicted him as “Bambi.” That slight fatally underestimated the young man’s hunger for power. After a show of strength, Blair’s caricature was modified to “Bambi with teeth,” complete with blood dripping from his jaws.

Likewise, the 43-year-old Sunak’s toothy smile and winsome manner conceals a ferocious, lifelong will to win. Even if he most likely loses, the prime minister has now resolved to get down and dirty to take his chances. This is his only realistic option, given that the pitch to be respected as a safe pair of hands has failed to narrow Labour’s 20-point lead in opinion surveys.

The new government’s political honeymoon was brief last winter; its popularity quickly plunged and Sunak’s personal poll ratings went south. That wasn’t primarily the PM’s fault but rather the natural reaction of the voters to the cost-of-living crisis. Center-left newspapers impatient for change after “thirteen years of Tory misrule” gave Sunak no quarter, and, worse, the right-wing press quickly grew restive. Even his allies worried that he had little grasp of the dark arts of politics. Their leader, they fretted, was a problem solver, not an election winner.

But something snapped in No. 10 a fortnight ago.

After a Daily Mail investigation revealed that some asylum solicitors were encouraging their clients to make up stories of their ill-treatment, the PM’s press operation linked the story to Labour’s opposition to his get-tough immigration policy. Sunak’s tweet was brutal, even rough-edged: “This is what we are up against. The Labour party, a subset of lawyers, criminal gangs — they’re all on the same side, propping up a system of exploitation that profits from getting people to the UK illegally.” Arguably, this was way over the top, but Sunak has been stepping up the offensive ever since.

Sunak’s interventions on green issues, identity politics and immigration have all had the same aggressively populist flavor. The prime minister hasn’t gone full Trump — he is never going to spout “alternative facts” or subvert the system — but he has charged head-on at Labour’s Keir Starmer. Until recently, the opposition leader had been allowed to play the role of matador in their parliamentary clashes.

Taking heart from an unexpected by-election win a few weeks ago in Boris Johnson’s old constituency Uxbridge and South Ruislip — where the Labour mayor of London’s proposed £12.50 ($15.88) a day pollution tax on drivers of older vehicles enraged suburbanites — Sunak has distanced himself from some ambitious environmental targets while avoiding climate denialism.

Opinion polls show a large majority support the goal of Net Zero, but no one wants to pay for it. So Sunak’s pace has quickened. First, he ordered a review of traffic-free neighborhoods imposed by local councils. Then he set out plans to “max out” North Sea gas and oil extraction, skirting difficulties with his own “Net Zero” politics. Sunak has issued over 100 new licenses to drill offshore in Scotland where the industry employs tens of thousands. He knows that if Labour is to win an outright majority at the next general election, they must make gains from a Scottish National Party (SNP) reeling from scandal. Sunak also hopes to pick up some Scottish seats for the Tories while putting Starmer on the defensive about Labour’s £28 billion-a-year green commitments.

The PM argues that the only alternative is to buy oil from foreign “tyrants.” Greenpeace eco-warriors retaliated by draping his constituency home in black oily fabric on Thursday. Put aside protestor antics, though, and it is Starmer who is feeling the heat as working-class voters worry about the cost of driving and heating their homes.

Culture wars have often felt like territory Sunak did not enjoy. If so, he has put aside scruples, vetoing the SNP’s plan to allow people to self-declare a change in gender on the grounds that it impacts upon UK law on women’s equality. Scottish Labour supported the SNP scheme despite the opposition of a majority of skeptical voters. Once more, Starmer risks looking like a London “limousine liberal” out of touch with the concerns of ordinary folk — and into the gap steps Sunak.

Disappointed admirers argue that this political “shin-kicking” is neither in keeping with the prime minister’s character nor his principles. Not necessarily so. Sunak is more often courteous than not, but anyone who watched him in the televised Conservative leadership debates last year will have observed his lightning flashes of anger and even contempt for inferior minds. His chief (female) opponent Liz Truss complained of his “mansplaining.”

Another liberal fallacy is to note Sunak’s Indian heritage and conflate that with an assumed disdain for the Conservatives’ favorite hobby-horses of immigration, law and order, and euro-skepticism. Rather it’s the reverse: The prime minister doesn’t suffer from white liberal guilt and so wholeheartedly supports a hard line. When the penny finally dropped at The Economist recently that he was “the most Right-wing PM since Margaret Thatcher,” No. 10 rejoiced. Sunak was adopted by his Yorkshire constituency association (the county is known as “the English Texas” for its social attitudes as well as its size) precisely because he is an instinctive conservative.

Of course, Sunak may lose the support of some high-minded admirers or the left end of the Tory party. In the beginning, liberal internationalists warmed to the former financier who broke with Johnson, mended fences with the European Union and restored stability to the markets. They have slowly been disillusioned, although it won’t cost Sunak dearly — Davos Man or Woman has few votes in a British election.

Yet despite the new pugnacity, history and economics are still ranged against the prime minister. After 13 years of stagnating living standards, rapid inflation and rising interest rates under the Tories, the odds are on a Labour victory. Machiavelli’s Prince was more than a ruthless manual for leaders — it was a summons to arms against a superior foe. Sunak has heard the call.

