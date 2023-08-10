Share Comment on this story Comment

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, is rarely far from the center of global tensions. A major shipping route that handles around a third of the world’s waterborne oil, it’s closely watched for signs of disruption. Iran has repeatedly targeted merchant ships traversing the chokepoint over the years and has threatened to block transit in the past. After encounters between American and Iranian vessels fueled tensions in the area, the US added to its forces patrolling the waterway in August.

1. Where is the Strait of Hormuz?

Shaped like an inverted V, the waterway connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean, with Iran to its north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south. It’s almost 100 miles (161 kilometers) long and 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, with the shipping lanes in each direction just two miles wide. Its shallow depth makes ships vulnerable to mines, and the proximity to land — Iran, in particular — leaves large tankers open to attack from shore-based missiles or interception by patrol boats and helicopters.

2. What’s its role?

It’s essential to the global oil trade. Tankers hauled nearly 17 million barrels per day of crude and condensate from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates through the strait in the first half of 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The strait is also crucial for liquefied natural gas, or LNG, with more than one-fifth of the world’s supply — mostly from Qatar — passing through during the same period.

3. What’s been happening?

The US navy said that on Aug. 6, two additional ships and 3,000 extra sailors and marines arrived in the Middle East to reinforce its operations there. In the past two years, the US says, Iran has attacked, seized or attempted to seize nearly 20 internationally flagged merchant ships in areas patrolled by American naval forces. For example, on July 5, according to the Department of Defense, the Iranian navy tried to seize two oil tankers off the coast of Oman, firing on one of them, before a US destroyer intervened. In late April, Iran’s navy grabbed the oil tanker Advantage Sweet in international waters in the Gulf of Oman. It was carrying crude loaded in the Neutral Zone shared by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait for Chevron Corp. Less than a week later it impounded another tanker. Both vessels remain in Iranian waters.

4. Why would Iran disrupt shipping?

Iran has used harassment of ships in the Gulf for decades to register its dissatisfaction with sanctions against it, or as leverage in disputes. When Iran seized a US-bound tanker in April, it claimed the ship had struck another vessel. But the move appeared to be retaliation for the seizure off Malaysia’s coast of a ship loaded with Iranian crude by US authorities on the grounds of sanctions violations. In May 2022, Iran seized two Greek tankers and held them for six months, presumably a response to the confiscation by Greek and US authorities of Iranian oil on a different ship. The cargo was eventually released and the Greek tankers freed.

5. Has Iran ever closed the Strait of Hormuz?

Not so far. During the 1980-88 war between Iraq and Iran, Iraqi forces attacked an oil export terminal at Kharg Island, northwest of the strait, in part to provoke an Iranian retaliation that would draw the US into the conflict. Afterward, in what was called the Tanker War, the two sides attacked 451 vessels between them. That significantly raised the cost of insuring tankers and helped push up oil prices. When sanctions were imposed on Iran in 2011, it threatened to close the strait, but ultimately backed off. Oil traders doubt the country would ever close the strait entirely because that would prevent Iran from exporting its own petroleum. Moreover, Iran’s navy is no match for the US Fifth Fleet and other forces in the region.

6. Can the Strait of Hormuz be protected?

During the Tanker War, the US Navy resorted to escorting vessels through the Gulf. In 2019 it dispatched an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region. The same year, the US started Operation Sentinel in response to Iran’s disruption of shipping. Ten other nations — including the UK, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain — later joined the operation, known now as the International Maritime Security Construct. By mid-2023, it was envisioned that armed teams of US sailors and Marines would board vessels if requested and remain during the transit through the Strait.

7. Who relies most on the strait?

Saudi Arabia exports the most oil through the Strait of Hormuz, though it can divert flows by using a 746-mile pipeline across the kingdom to a terminal on the Red Sea. The UAE can partly bypass the strait by sending 1.5 million barrels a day via a pipeline from its oilfields to the port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman. Some of Iraq’s oil is shipped by sea from the Turkish port of Ceyhan, but 85% travels through the strait, making it highly reliant on free passage. Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain have no option but to ship their oil through the waterway.

--With assistance from Verity Ratcliffe.

