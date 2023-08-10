Share Comment on this story Comment

Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated on Aug. 9 in Quito, less than two weeks before an election dominated by debates over how to tackle soaring drug violence. Six people were arrested in the hours after the killing. One suspect died after an exchange of fire with security officials. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight Villavicencio’s murder highlights the growing power of organized crime, which has swiftly transformed a once-peaceful Andean nation into one of the most violent places in the world.

1. Who was Fernando Villavicencio?

Villavicencio, 59, was a journalist, anti-corruption campaigner and former lawmaker. He grew famous during the 2007-2017 government of President Rafael Correa, when he reported on corruption scandals and illegal campaign financing. The latter led to Correa’s conviction in absentia for graft.

During the campaign, Villavicencio had pledged to renegotiate contracts with foreign oil and mining companies and criticized deals he said were overly generous with companies including PetroChina Co., Halliburton Co. and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger. He also promised to take a tough line on the cocaine cartels that have made Ecuador more violent than Mexico and Colombia.

A poll published just before his killing showed Villavicencio in second place among the eight presidential candidates ahead of the Aug. 20 vote.

2. Who murdered him?

It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the killing, though suspicion quickly fell on the cocaine traffickers he had pledged to put in jail. “Although they threaten me, with the mafia you don’t make deals,” Villavicencio had told reporters. Nine other people were wounded in the attack, including a candidate for congress and two police officers.

3. Why has Ecuador become so violent?

The country borders Colombia and Peru, the world’s top two cocaine producers. The growing importance of Ecuador’s ports in drug shipments to the US and Europe has caused the country’s murder rate to soar by more than 300% over the last five years, as mafias fought for control of smuggling routes. Drug cartels have latched onto soaring fruit exports from the Pacific coast of South America to conceal their merchandise.

Read more: Cocaine Smugglers Infiltrated the World’s Biggest Shipping Line

During the worst of the drug cartel violence in the 1980s and early 1990s, four Colombian presidential candidates were assassinated, but Ecuador had been an oasis of relative calm until recently.

4. Who are the other candidates?

Luisa Gonzalez, a socialist former lawmaker, became the front-runner after she received Correa’s backing. She wants to boost welfare spending, but is conservative on social issues and opposes abortion, including for rape victims. Most polls indicate that Gonzalez is likely to face one of the other candidates in an Oct. 15 runoff.

Among the other top candidates is Jan Topic, an entrepreneur who served in the French Foreign Legion and who is also pledging a crackdown on criminals. He’s backed by one of Ecuador’s biggest conservative groups, the Social Christian Party.

Yaku Perez, an environmentalist who campaigns for indigenous rights and is critical of oil and mining projects, and former Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner are other strong contenders.

5. Why is Ecuador holding an early election?

In May, President Guillermo Lasso was facing impeachment on accusations that he failed to stop an alleged graft scheme. He used a clause introduced in Ecuador’s 2008 Constitution that allowed him to dissolve congress, which triggered snap presidential and legislative elections. With low approval ratings, Lasso said he wouldn’t participate in this year’s elections. As a result, a new president will take office in December, about 18 months early.

6. Who else in Latin America has elections this month?

Argentina holds presidential primaries on Aug. 13, while Guatemala has its runoff presidential vote on Aug. 20, the same date as Ecuador’s vote. Crime has been among the top issues in these campaigns as well.

