Uganda is a tough place to be LGBTQ and the authorities are making it even harder. President Yoweri Museveni signed off this year on a draconian “Anti-Homosexuality Act,” which extends colonial-era laws against sodomy and envisions violators being sentenced to lengthy prison terms or even death. Civil rights groups have condemned the measure amid warnings that it may deter foreign aid and investment in one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies. The World Bank, for one, said the new law contradicted its values and halted new loans to the country.

1. What’s the backdrop?

Homosexuality is banned in more than half of the 55 African nations and frowned upon in many others. That includes Uganda, which inherited its original anti-gay laws from Britain, the former ruling power. Ugandan lawmakers and religious leaders — often encouraged by US evangelical groups — have said LGBTQ practices are contrary to their culture and have no place in Uganda. Museveni has described homosexuality as “degeneration” and a threat to procreation.

2. What does the new law say?

It states that the nation’s capacity to deal with “emerging internal and external threats to the traditional, heterosexual family” must be enhanced and that Ugandans need protection against activists who “promote” homosexuality. These are some of its main provisions:

• The death sentence may be imposed on those who engage in so-called “aggravated homosexuality.” That categorization includes same-sex intercourse involving someone who is HIV positive or under the age of 18.

• Individuals can be sentenced to up to life imprisonment if they are convicted of other homosexual acts.

• Persons under the age of 18 who are judged to have engaged in homosexuality can be jailed for as long as three years.

• Legal entities that are convicted of “promoting homosexuality” can be fined 1 billion shillings ($268,500).

An earlier version of the legislation approved by lawmakers in March sought to punish people for merely identifying as LGBTQ, but that provision was removed after Museveni requested changes.

3. Is this constitutional?

The Constitutional Court struck down similar anti-gay legislation in 2014 that Museveni had signed. But that was on the grounds that lawmakers approved the law without the required quorum, and no determination was made on its constitutionality. Some legal experts have argued that discriminating against people based on their sexual identity or practices could constitute a violation of the constitutional right to freedom of expression, association and liberty. A civil rights group and 10 individuals filed a lawsuit in May challenging the validity of the new law. It’s unclear when the court will make its ruling.

4. How has the bill been received internationally?

Outside Africa, the law was widely condemned. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk described it as “probably among the worst of its kind in the world.” The World Health Organization cautioned that the legislation risks stunting progress made in reducing the spread of HIV in Uganda. President Joe Biden ordered a review of US aid to Uganda, including AIDS-related services; the US provided nearly $1 billion in health and development assistance in 2022. Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and other civil rights groups warn that homophobic attacks could increase. The African Union, though, refrained from commenting. Countries including Kenya and Ghana have indicated that they may tighten their own anti-homosexuality laws. A survey released this year of 4,500 young adults across 15 African countries found about 60% were opposed to strengthening LBGTQ rights.

5. What’s the economic fallout?

The World Bank in August said it won’t make any more loans available to Uganda, which triggered a drop in the shilling and forced the government to revise its 2023-24 budget. The bank’s portfolio of International Development Association funding to the country stood at $5.4 billion at the end of 2022. Its decision puts the government’s plans to transform Uganda into an upper-middle income country by 2040 at risk, given that it is heavily dependent on external financing. The International Monetary Fund has said it expects Uganda’s economy to expand by an average of more than 6% annually over the next five years. However, the new law could make operating in the East African nation awkward and derail billions of dollars of investments at a time when companies such as TotalEnergies SE are looking to start producing oil there. Museveni said Uganda will develop with or without loans and his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Museveni’s son, tweeted that the country could do without foreign investors.

--With assistance from Fred Ojambo, Thomas Pfeiffer, Anna Kitanaka and Siraj Datoo.

