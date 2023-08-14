Share Comment on this story Comment

Javier Milei, a free-marketeer and political outsider, upended the race for Argentina’s presidency by coming in first in an Aug. 13 primary. That vote determined the candidates who will compete in the Oct. 22 election. Here’s what you need to know about Milei — and why the election matters for the rest of the world.

1. What were the results of Argentina’s primary election?

The primary election, in which candidates from all the parties face every other candidate, saw a surprise win for Milei, who won 30% of the vote. Candidates representing the conservative opposition took 28% of the vote and those from the center-left ruling party won 27%.

2. Who is Javier Milei?

Milei is an economist, TV personality, and a follower of libertarianism, a political philosophy that advocates minimal state intervention in the economy. Frequently compared to former US President Donald Trump, he’s tapped into broad dismay at mainstream politicians, both on the left and right, who’ve left the country mired in rampant inflation and economic crises generally. “Get rid of them all,” is one of his top slogans. He formally entered politics as a lawmaker two years ago.

Advertisement

3. What are Milei’s proposals?

Milei’s chief proposals are slashing government spending, making the country’s currency the US dollar, getting rid of the central bank, and opening up trade — policies he says will put an end to perpetual economic chaos and help resource-rich Argentina realize its potential. The country is poised for its sixth recession in 10 years and coping with inflation topping 100%. Milei has also taken a tough stance on crime and proposed deregulating the firearms market. He wants to consider reducing the minimum age for incarcerating minors. And he’s expressed support for the sale of human organs and condemned abortion.

4. How have markets reacted to Milei’s success in the primary?

Share this article Share

Argentina’s bonds and currency plunged after the results were announced, forcing the government into a dramatic policy shift. It devalued the official exchange rate by 18% and hiked its key interest rate by 21 percentage points. The primary result suggests Argentina is in for a prolonged period of uncertainty. The next round of voting Oct. 22 will be a race among the top vote-getters in the primary. To win outright, one of them must take 45% of the vote or 40% with a 10-percentage-point lead over the runner-up. More likely, a runoff will take place Nov. 19. Should Milei emerge victorious, it’s unclear how he would translate his proposals into actual policies, or how he would win support for them without triggering social upheaval. Many economists say his plan to ditch the peso would cause financial mayhem.

Advertisement

5. Who will Milei face in the general election?

He has two main rivals. One of them is Sergio Massa, the current economy minister from the ruling statist Peronist party. He’s the status-quo, center-left option, though he promises to be at least slightly more business-friendly than current president Alberto Fernandez. The other main contender is Patricia Bullrich of the center-right opposition group Together for Change. When the party held power from 2015 to 2019, it promised what it called a new dawn for Argentina. However, its gradual shift away from heavy state interventionism failed to convince voters or investors. Today, Bullrich promises something more like “shock therapy.”

6. Why does Argentina’s election matter beyond the country?

Argentina is a commodities powerhouse with the potential to impact global crop, beef, lithium, copper and oil markets. The country is the fastest-growing producer of lithium, needed for the transition to cleaner energy, with supplies of the metal emerging as a new frontier in the global power struggle between the US and China. Also at stake is how the cash-strapped, default-prone nation pays back both global bondholders and a $44 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.