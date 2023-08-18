Share Comment on this story Comment

Scientists have predicted for decades that the burning of fossil fuels would push average temperatures ever higher and conjure dangerous extremes. A branch of science that’s emerged in the past 20 years, extreme event attribution, connects global warming to severe episodes of weather more definitively. Many heat waves, cyclones, floods, droughts and wildfires — including ones making headlines in 2023 — are now routinely tied to climate change.

1. What extreme weather is most linked to climate change?

Heat waves are the weather events most directly linked to humanity’s greenhouse gas pollution. And heat, along with dryness and wind, fuels forest fires, which is why scientists have become so confident that climate change is making wildfires in the western US, Australia and elsewhere much worse. (The US fire season is two months longer than it was in the 1970s and 1980s.) Global warming is making tropical cyclones, also called hurricanes or typhoons, more intense, though not necessarily more frequent. Warmer ocean waters and moister air — two results of global warming — provide added fuel to tropical cyclones and other storms.

2. What’s been happening with the oceans?

Record-hot oceans in 2023 have fueled numerous typhoons, cyclones and hurricanes, including Hurricane Hilary, which rapidly intensified as it bore down on California in August. It grew from a tropical storm to a Category 4 major storm in just 24 hours. Rapid intensification, when a storm’s winds increase by 35 mph in a day, has been increasing in a warming climate. Hilary’s winds intensified by a remarkable 65 knots (75 mph) in just 24 hours, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The heat in the ocean has also helped to alter larger weather patterns that have locked high pressure systems in place around the world, leading to extreme heat waves across North America, Africa, Europe and Asia.

3. What are other examples of extreme weather in 2023?

July was the world’s hottest month on record, following the hottest June, putting 2023 on course to be the warmest year ever. Heat waves baked North America, Asia and Europe; China recorded a record temperature. Extreme weather hit the Northern Hemisphere from the US to East Asia, bringing floods and violent storms. Record wildfires charred 13.9 million hectares (34.3 million acres) across Canada and sent smoke pouring south into the US, which turned the skies of New York City and Washington orange and left air at unhealthy levels in June. Phoenix, Arizona saw high temperatures rise above 110 degrees F (43.3C) for an unprecedented 32 days straight; other major cities wilted under heat that killed hundreds. After blistering heat hit India last year and New Delhi recorded peaks of more than 49C, parts of India were again recording sweltering pre-monsoon temperatures in July — grim news for power grids, crops and hundreds of millions of workers.

4. How certain is the link to global warming?

The vast majority of extreme weather events reviewed by researchers since 2011 — 70% — were shown to be more likely to occur, or were made more severe, because of global warming. That’s according to a count maintained by CarbonBrief.org, a UK-based nonprofit that covers developments in climate science.

5. Is there a link to cold weather, too?

Climate change has made winters shorter and blizzards and extreme cold snaps less likely. But Earth’s poles are warming faster than elsewhere, and that has consequences. The record cold that crippled the Texas power grid in February 2021, for example, was the result of the polar vortex — a girdle of winds that typically keeps cold bottled in the Arctic — buckling and releasing cold air across much of the US.

6. Where is this headed?

The world has warmed more than 1.1 degrees Celsius since the mid-19th century, according to the most authoritative source on the matter, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC. At the current pace, that increase will reach 1.5 degrees — the limit identified by UN member countries, and supported by scientists, at which global warming becomes extra dangerous — as soon as the 2030s. From there, the intensity of extreme weather grows exponentially, doubling if global warming reaches 2 degrees and quadrupling at 3 degrees, the IPCC says.

7. What are the ramifications?

More than 5 million people die each year globally because of excessive temperatures, and deaths tied to heat in particular are rising, according to a study in the Lancet Planetary Health. In addition to changing living conditions fundamentally, climate change is affecting many financial calculations, since huge parts of the global economy including agriculture, travel and insurance face risks tied to the weather. Insurers were hit by $89 billion of losses from disasters in 2020, the fifth-costliest year for the industry in data going back five decades, according to Swiss Re. The bulk of those costs were from natural catastrophes, including hurricanes Laura and Sally. It’s been estimated that climate change added $4 billion to the damage Typhoon Hagibis brought to Japan in October 2019, and that higher seas made Hurricane Sandy, which hit the US in 2012, $8 billion costlier.

