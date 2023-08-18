Share Comment on this story Comment

US President Joe Biden came to power in 2021 pledging to work toward returning the US to an era of diplomacy with Iran, after four years of his predecessor’s campaign of “maximum pressure” produced a period of escalating tensions between the two. Early efforts failed to return the two nations to complying with the 2015 international agreement under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear work in exchange for relief from economic sanctions imposed by countries worried it was trying to develop a nuclear bomb. More recently, the US and Iran have worked quietly to reach understandings on a series of matters, including Iran’s nuclear capabilities, that would lessen strains between the adversaries.

1. What’s on the table?

Through intermediaries including Oman and Qatar, Iran and the US are working on a prisoner exchange. And the US has agreed to facilitate South Korea’s transfer of $6 billion in frozen assets back to Iran to be used for medicine and humanitarian goods. Iran is now selling more oil to China than it has in a decade, in part because the US has reduced its focus on sanctions enforcement in an effort to keep oil prices low amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Saudi Arabian efforts to restrict supply. While reviving the 2015 nuclear deal isn’t on the table, there’s talk of limiting Iran’s nuclear enrichment, an important concern for the US.

2. What was the ‘maximum pressure’ policy?

Arguing that he could get a better deal, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the nuclear agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran that had been lifted as part of it. In May 2019, the US stepped up the pressure by letting waivers expire that had permitted eight governments to buy Iranian oil. As with other sanctions campaigns, US leverage rests with the central role American banks — and the US dollar — play in the global economy.

3. How did Iran respond?

Rather than leading to a renegotiation of the nuclear accord, the pressure led Iran to gradually abandon its commitments under the deal, notably provisions limiting its enrichment of uranium. The country is now thought to need only weeks to produce enough highly enriched uranium to fuel a nuclear bomb, although it could take considerably longer to produce a working weapon. Iran also increasingly struck out at the US and its allies, largely through proxies and covert actions. US and Saudi Arabian officials say Iran was behind attacks in September 2019 on two Saudi oil production plants, creating the single biggest disruption in supply on record. And the US blames Iran for a spate of vessel attacks in the Persian Gulf. The threat from Iran was part of what motivated Saudi Arabia to normalize diplomatic relations with its rival for regional dominance in March after a seven-year break.

4. What’s the history between the US and Iran?

Discord between the two countries is rooted in US backing for the 1953 coup ousting Iran’s nationalist prime minister and re-installing the monarch, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was sympathetic to the West. When Islamic revolutionaries took over Iran in 1979, forcing the shah to flee to the US, militants seized the US embassy in Tehran and held 52 Americans hostage for more than a year, demanding the shah’s return. The US severed relations and began to impose sanctions, which grew over the years. The US has listed Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism since 1984.

