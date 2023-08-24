Share Comment on this story Comment

Climate change can be looked at in many ways. One is cost, as in who pays for the historically free privilege of emitting greenhouse gases and the novel costs of remaking our energy system and mitigating, or cleaning up, damage related to climate change. The latter is the most pertinent in connection with the recent deadly wildfire on Maui in Hawaii, even if the exact role of climate change in sparking the blaze is unclear at this point.

While the investigation continues into the fire’s cause, that trigger-happy detective known as the stock market has already settled on a culprit:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. runs the state’s utility, and its power lines are the prime suspect for starting the blaze that killed more than 100 people. Hawaiian Electric appears set to join an unhappy club that includes PacifiCorp, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.; Xcel Energy Inc.; and, of course, PG&E Corp. These utilities have all faced multibillion-dollar lawsuits that accuse their wires of starting fires, with PG&E being the prime example, having been forced into bankruptcy in 2019.

Advertisement

Despite Hawaiian Electric’s stock plunge, investors aren’t pricing the worst into the company just yet. Assuming a valuation of $3.8 billion — the utility’s regulated asset base — and proceeds from a potential forced sale of its banking subsidiary, American Savings Bank, of $500 million to $1 billion, the current share price of $12.11 implies estimated wildfire-related costs to the company of $2.3 billion to $2.8 billion. That is far below the upper estimates of wildfire-related damages, which are closer to $6 billion. Hawaiian Electric’s market cap stands at just $1.3 billion.

Even if Hawaiian Electric avoids Chapter 11, were it to be found liable for wildfire costs, the result for current shareholders would most likely be heavy dilution through new equity issuance and new debt being loaded on the balance sheet to pay for damages. That is what happened with PG&E, whose current market cap of $35 billion is similar to what it was at the end of 2016 but whose debt has almost tripled.

If it seems weird that PG&E went through Chapter 11 and its debts actually increased, rather than got wiped out, then welcome to the world of regulated utilities, which straddle the roles of public service provision and profit-seeking enterprise. In theory, a company deemed liable for the enormous cost of Northern California’s wildfires that threw itself on the mercy of the bankruptcy court should be restructured and the slate wiped clean. In practice, California, like any other state, needs a utility that can raise capital at a reasonable cost, especially because it needed to fund insurance against future wildfires and pay to harden the grid, as well as continue spending to meet the state’s ambitious net-zero emission targets. A deal was struck that shared the pain while preserving access to capital markets, with bondholders kept whole and new debt added.

Advertisement

While that history should puncture lingering optimism in Hawaii Electric’s stock, save your pity for its customers. At 39 cents per kilowatt-hour, the state’s average cost of electricity is already more than triple the national average. Households pay 42 cents. California’s average monthly bill increased 41% between 2017 and 2018, compared with 23% for the US as a whole, according to Andy DeVries, a senior analyst at CreditSights. Hawaii’s tab, peculiarly exposed to the spikes in global oil and gas prices touched off by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rose 54%. That was before the fire. DeVries calculates the interest alone on $3 billion of new debt would bump bills up an additional 15%. And that’s before the cost of hardening the grid.

Share this article Share

With climate change portending a higher risk of wildfire and other extreme natural disasters, the costs of damage and mitigation will rise and, if recent history is anything to go by, a large share of that will fall on what was traditionally the safest of sectors, regulated utilities. Recall that PG&E’s debt went from A-grade to junk in about 12 months. Western utilities have emerged as centers of climate-related risk, with California’s trading at persistent discounts to the sector; Hawaiian Electric’s earnings multiple has dropped from 17 times to less than 7 times. But natural disasters linked to or destroying power grids aren’t confined to the West, with states like Texas and Florida top of mind.

In theory, the extra money invested in harder, greener grids should actually benefit utilities because they earn a regulated return on such capital expenditures. But take a look at those higher bills for Hawaii and California again. There is, ultimately, only so much cost that regulators can foist on households and businesses before it inflicts damage on state economies and, more important, the politicians who usually appoint those regulators, if they aren’t directly elected themselves.

Advertisement

Against a backdrop of higher inflation and interest rates — raising the cost of building anything grid-related — the cost of climate-related damage and mitigation efforts will ultimately compete with budgets for decarbonizing electricity. One of the more pernicious aspects of climate change is that the cost of dealing with its damage erodes the resources available to address its root cause.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Maui Wildfires Show Climate Change’s Ugly Reach: Mark Gongloff

• Net-Zero Policies Face a Growing Backlash. What Now?: Editorial

• Flood Insurance Needs Bold Reform, Not Stopgaps: Jonathan Levin

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Liam Denning is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. A former investment banker, he was editor of the Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street column and a reporter for the Financial Times’s Lex column.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.