After years of rapid growth, ESG-linked loans are suffering the worst drought since their inception in 2017. Companies that issue them can enjoy discounts or incur penalties on their interest rates if they meet or miss targets on environmental, social or governance metrics such as cutting pollution, reducing food waste or promoting gender equality. The downturn follows a period of bumper sales during the pandemic. With investors now questioning the usefulness of many ESG investments, a rebound will depend partly on whether issuers can make these products more transparent, and their goals more ambitious.

1. What’s been happening with ESG-linked loans?

Global issuance of the products, also known as sustainability-linked loans or SLLs, slumped by almost 70% to $108 billion in the first eight months of 2023, the largest decline among all categories of ESG debt, including sustainability-linked bonds and green loans. Sales peaked at more than $500 billion in 2021. They were still the second-biggest type of ESG debt by overall volume after green bonds, with about $1.2 trillion outstanding in mid-2023, most of them held by European investment-grade companies.

2. How do ESG-linked loans work?

Traditional loans are priced versus a benchmark rate used in lending between banks, such as Euribor or the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), and borrowers pay a premium, or spread, on top of the benchmark, based on factors such as credit ratings and deal length. A sustainability-linked loan has an extra twist: a spread discount or penalty that depends on the borrower meeting specific ESG targets. For example, a loan’s interest rate may be 100 basis points over Euribor and that can be adjusted based on the borrower’s ESG performance. In the US, where most corporate revolving facilities are not drawn, the sustainability-pricing adjustment is imposed on commitment fees paid on undrawn amounts.

3. What sort of targets can be set?

A loan can be tied to an overall ESG rating, or specific sustainability goals called key performance indicators, or both. The KPIs can be quite varied, as long as both sides agree on the goals. Data center operator AirTrunk Pte. Ltd. committed to cut carbon, power, water usage and improve gender diversity and pay parity for a A$4.6 billion ($3 billion) loan in 2023. Real estate firm Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA and electricity producer Voltalia SA included ESG ratings by independent agencies in addition to other targets in their own funding.

4. Why the drastic drop in issuance?

Revolving credit facilities of European companies with strong credit ratings are the biggest driver of sustainability-linked loans, so demand is heavily reliant on their appetite for refinancing their existing debt or taking on new borrowing. Such borrowers typically convert or refinance existing revolving lines into ESG-linked deals. But the burst of issuance during the pandemic means most of those firms don’t need to refinance their loans before 2024 or 2025, so demand has plummeted. Less than €50 billion of revolving credit facilities were falling due in the last four months of 2023 in Europe, some of which could be extended, while corporate loan sales in the US and Asia also experienced a slowdown in 2023.

5. How big are the ESG incentives?

It’s hard to know for sure since the market is still developing and borrowers don’t always reveal details of their loans. Some offer a glimpse: Electricity supplier Landsvirkjun could potentially shave 2.5 basis points off a 45 basis-point spread on its revolving credit facility denominated in dollars, while Quadient negotiated a pricing adjustment of 2 basis points on an 85 basis-point interest rate. These facilities are typically relationship-based, with banks offering the most attractive rates to the most financially robust — or high-grade — companies as a way to beef up their loan portfolios with sound assets. The relatively low interest rates on such lending leaves little room for ESG-related discounts, diminishing the benefits to those that meet the attached ESG goals. Conversely, the penalties for not meeting the targets are also often minuscule.

6. What other forms can ESG-linked loans take?

In recent years, there have been cases where borrowers give up the discounts and will only be penalized if targets are not met. And some have pledged to use any savings from the discounts for ESG projects. Similarly, some lenders also contributed any profits from the ESG pricing adjustment to sustainable causes. The sustainability-linked loan market is still evolving, with innovations emerging such as ‘sleeping’ transactions, in which ESG targets or metrics are not disclosed until a later date during a loan agreement. This has raised questions about the eligibility of some loans to be classified as ESG debt.

7. What’s in it for lenders?

It helps banks maintain their long-term relationships with major corporate borrowers that are gravitating toward ESG-related financing under pressure from investors demanding they become more transparent about their performance in areas such as environmental impact, workforce diversity and workplace safety. Many ESG-indexed loans have been negotiated as replacements for older facilities nearing maturity, meaning borrowers could have shopped around for a deal elsewhere. The loans may also help lower risk in banks’ lending portfolios as companies with strong ESG policies also tend to have good track records for profitability and debt repayment.

8. What other hurdles remain?

The main one is ensuring that sustainability-linked loan deals have a positive impact, and proving it. To try to prevent the sector becoming just a marketing tool for lenders and borrowers, the three main global loan associations have drawn up a framework for deals. The main criteria are for borrowers to be transparent in their corporate social responsibility strategy; to set targets that are more ambitious than those they have already achieved; and for their actions to be evaluated by independent assessors. Even then, there’s a lack of agreement on how to gauge a company’s social responsibility and there’s the issue of transparency in an opaque market, where borrowers don’t always reveal ESG goals for loans.

9. Can regulation help?

Financial authorities and governments have been introducing and updating regulations on ESG-related investments. In the European Union, all large companies and listed firms are required to disclose ESG information, and the European Commission has adopted the European Sustainability Reporting Standards to improve the quality of disclosure. Countries such as Japan and Singapore are proposing rules for ESG rating providers to promote transparency and reduce confusion over how ratings or scores are measured or derived. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is proposing rules that will require companies to include climate-related disclosures that are likely to have material impact on their businesses.

