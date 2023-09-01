Share Comment on this story Comment

The ruble has slumped so severely this year that Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a rare verbal intervention, telling the central bank and government to work together to halt outflows and ease volatility in financial markets. The currency, among the worst performers in emerging markets in 2023, has suffered from a deterioration in foreign trade amid a raft of international sanctions over its war in Ukraine. The plunge threatens to exacerbate inflation, eating into living standards ahead of what’s meant to be a showcase presidential election, and has already revived discussions about whether to reimpose some capital controls. So far, the government has only recommended major exporters sell more of their foreign-currency revenues on the market — voluntarily for now — while the Bank of Russia made an emergency rate hike.

1. What is driving the ruble’s decline?

The ruble, which has a floating exchange rate, has weakened about 23% against the dollar so far this year, placing it alongside the Turkish lira and the Argentine peso as the worst emerging-market performers. (The ruble was weaker than 100 against the dollar for a while in August for the first time since shortly after the start of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.) The deterioration in foreign trade has been one of the main reasons for the depreciation. Flows of imports are up year-to-date, while restrictions on Russia’s energy sales, including an oil-price ceiling, have led to a steady decline in exports. As a result, the inflow of hard currency is falling, but the demand for it remains strong from both importers and households, which keep moving their savings abroad.

2. What risk does a weak ruble pose to the Russian economy?

A weak ruble could boost inflation that eats into living standards. Rising prices could peak at exactly the wrong time politically — ahead of presidential elections in March next year in which the Kremlin hopes to present Putin as a leader who has the full support of his country. That timing could motivate the government to take additional steps to support the national currency and subdue inflation if current measures fail. Moreover, the Bank of Russia’s decision in August to sharply hike its benchmark rate to 12% from 8.5% in a bid to buttress the currency also risks slowing the economy.

3. What measures are currently in place?

The Bank of Russia has repeatedly ruled out direct market intervention to support the exchange rate, preferring to rely on its standard monetary policy toolkit. Still, the central bank halted purchases of foreign currency to replenish Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, the National Wellbeing Fund, for the rest of 2023. It also called an emergency meeting to raise rates rather than wait until its next scheduled one. The government has discussed renewing some of the measures it put in place to stem the ruble’s fall at the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Those could include mandatory sales of export proceeds in foreign currency on the domestic market as well as partial capital controls, such as a ban on dividends and loan payouts abroad. As of the end of August, the government has held off from imposing stricter limits, waiting to see if major Russian exporters will sell more hard currency voluntarily after Putin’s call to stabilize the ruble.

4. Why doesn’t the central bank intervene to prop up the ruble?

The Bank of Russia is struggling to reach its 4% inflation target next year, and the weakening ruble further complicates the situation. Governor Elvira Nabiullina has defended the floating exchange rate as “a blessing” for the economy that helps absorb external shocks, warning efforts to intervene in the currency markets could result in “periods of deep devaluation.”

5. How does Russia’s government see the situation?

The Kremlin wants Putin to receive a record-high share of the vote in the approaching elections, and the government has boosted budget expenditures for social programs, which could aid that effort. Still, a weakening ruble would undermine some of the growth in real incomes that was partly due to public sector pay hikes. The Finance Ministry, however, sees an advantage from the sharp depreciation in the Russian currency because it has boosted ruble proceeds as the government seeks ways to finance budget spending that remains elevated amid the war.

6. How are sanctions re-shaping trade in the ruble?

There are fewer dollars on the market today compared to the pre-war period. Dollar-ruble trading declined in the wake of sweeping sanctions that targeted Russia’s financial system. Those sanctions have forced the Kremlin and Russian companies to move away from using the dollar and euro in their foreign-trade transactions and toward adopting the currencies of countries that have refrained from joining any punitive restrictions. As a result, China’s yuan recently replaced the US dollar as the most traded currency in Moscow. In a symbolic move, the Bank of Russia also changed the order in which it lists exchange rates on its website, displaying the yuan first where traditionally the dollar had been.

