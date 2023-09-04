Share Comment on this story Comment

India is getting ready for the Group of 20 summit, to be held Saturday and Sunday in New Delhi. Russia's war in Ukraine is expected to overshadow the gathering. US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are among those who have confirmed their attendance; Russian President Vladimir Putin isn't coming and Chinese President Xi Jinping isn't either, though he's sending Premier Li Qiang.

1. What’s the G-20 and how does it differ from the G-7?

Both were born in response to economic turmoil. Leaders of the leading industrialized democracies — France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US — first met in 1975 to discuss a coordinated response to the first oil crisis. Canada joined in 1976, making it the G-7. (The club became the G-8 in 1998 with the addition of Russia, but that country was disinvited after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014.) The G-20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis of 1997-98 as a broader, informal forum for finance ministers and central bank governors to discuss “economic and financial stability.” Since the 2008 global financial crisis, it’s been an annual meeting of government leaders. There’s no permanent staff or headquarters for either, instead the members take turns each year being president and setting priorities. The G-7 essentially consists of the US and key allies, while the G-20 is much broader and includes the original BRICS members. The body collectively represents 85% of global economic output, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.

2. Which countries are in the G-20?

They are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US, plus the European Union.

3. Does anyone else attend?

Yes. In addition to group members there are other invitees that take part in a number of sessions. These include more or less permanent guests such as Spain and nations chairing regional blocs such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the African Union, as well as organizations like the International Monetary Fund. Others are the host’s choices and usually reflect their regional or strategic interests. This year’s invitees also include: Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

4. What’s on the G-20 summit agenda?

Economic issues, climate change and education are regular topics up for discussion. Other issues reflect what’s at the top of the global agenda in the year of the summit, such as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, or Russia’s war in Ukraine. More agenda items and deliverables are driven by the host nation. In India’s case these include taking a “human-centric” approach to issues like climate change and food security.

5. What does Russia’s war in Ukraine mean for the G-20 summit?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dominated recent summits. It has made reaching an agreement between the group’s G-7 members and the so-called Global South — countries that are also described as developing or emerging — on other issues difficult, given the different views about Moscow’s war. That has meant that ministerial meetings in an array of fields from trade to finance have not concluded with joint statements as they normally would. The war has also seen Putin, who faces an international arrest warrant, stay away from the summit and other international meetings.

6. So there won’t be a joint statement at the end of the summit?

It’s hard to say. At last year’s G-20 in Indonesia, the nations were able to agree quite late in the day on a communique that condemned the war, in part thanks to China’s support for the choice of words. This year that will be more difficult due to tensions between China and India as well as the fact that Xi isn’t attending. If leaders fail to achieve consensus, it would be the first time since the group’s founding that a summit would end with no joint communique. In that case, the host country will produce a chair’s statement summarizing the points the countries agree on as well as the divergences.

5. Are China-India relations that bad?

Quite. Tensions have flared along their Himalayan border since 2020, which saw the worst outbreak of violence in decades. In August, China released an official map showing several disputed areas in the vicinity under Chinese control, prompting India’s top diplomat, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to blast Beijing’s “absurd claims.” Trade and economic tensions have also been brewing, with India taking action to ban Chinese smartphone apps and actively court investment from US companies seeking to diversify their supply chains as political tensions with China flare. Moreover, both nations are vying to be the voice of emerging markets in the Global South.

6. What are the summit’s other big issues?

Finding an agreement over emerging-market debt has proved problematic in the lead up to the summit and is likely to remain so, with China and India at odds on that issue too. Differences have also emerged between the G-7 nations and the wider group over a new commitment of billions of dollars in funding for developing countries to meet United Nations-backed targets on everything from hunger and education to clean energy and climate change.

