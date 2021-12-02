For October, I calculate an hour’s work was enough to buy 7.3 gallons, on average.(1) The latest data for the U.S. vehicle fleet’s average fuel economy from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics are for 2019; I roll these forward through 2021. Meanwhile, the latest data on average fuel economy for new vehicles from the Environmental Protection Agency are for 2020, and I also roll these forward. Using these, we can get a crude measure of just how far the average worker can drive on an hour’s labor, either in their trusty old workhorse or a brand new car. Again, recent history looks similar to the picture before the pandemic.