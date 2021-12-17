At least the goals he’s been set are challenging: The plan will pay out in full only if Quantumscape hits various production, sales and market-share milestones and if the stock price increases 13-fold. This implies reaching a $125 billion market capitalization which isn’t far off VW’s current value. If he does all that, other shareholders won’t mind being diluted. The total shares potentially issuable to Singh and other managers are equivalent to 4% of shares currently outstanding.