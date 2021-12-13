It’s worth injecting some skepticism, though. A big advantage for LG is its hold on the tech and its ability to quickly scale production. Unlike CATL, though, it hasn’t been able to convert that into fat margins yet. The company, which ran a loss over 2019 and 2020, posted an operating margin of just over 5% in the first nine months of this year, compared with CATL’s 12% to 15%. Its mainstream batteries — the nickel-cobalt-manganese variety, or NCM712 — are more energy-dense and expensive than the now widely used lithium-iron-phosphate powerpack, one of the main types produced by CATL. Yet the company hasn’t been able to leverage its advantages fully. That raises questions about its ability to execute its business plans and steer where the fast-evolving EV market is going.