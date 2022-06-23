Placeholder while article actions load

In the face of a formidable challenge like climate change, industry tends to be long on detail and short on vision. In theory, there’s agreement we need to reduce carbon emissions to zero — but if the returns from old, polluting equipment are marginally better than the clean alternative, who’d make the mistake of being a first mover?

And yet the disrupters who’ll make the biggest difference in the energy transition are often the opposite: short on particulars, long on aspiration. In the mid-2000s, Elon Musk’s dream of an electric carmaker that could take on Detroit seemed fantastical. Then it happened, making Musk the world’s richest man and giving Tesla Inc. nearly half the market capitalization of the global auto industry.

The second-richest Australian, Andrew Forrest, is cut from similar cloth. While Musk was working on Tesla’s first Roadster, Forrest was busy securing lower-grade iron ore tenements ignored by the biggest mining companies, BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group, convinced that China’s growth was going to lift demand for steel beyond what anyone then expected.

Two decades later, that lavish forecast — scorned at the time — has proven spectacularly right. Forrest now has a net worth of $19.2 billion. Iron ore, which changed hands for $25 a metric ton in the early 2000s, rose as high as $227 a ton in 2021, and has averaged $140 a ton over the past year. Forrest’s company, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., supplies nearly a fifth of the metal in the seaborne market. Were it not around, those prices might be even higher.

His latest vision is still more dramatic — to revolutionize not just the steel from which modern society is built, but the energy that powers it. Like his fellow billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Jim Ratcliffe, he’s an evangelist for green hydrogen. Produced by using wind and solar power to split water molecules, it could in theory be a miracle fuel to displace oil, gas and coal from the hardest sectors to decarbonize: aviation, trucking, shipping, steelmaking, chemicals, fertilizer, cement, and back-up power.

Fortescue announced a deal last week with German manufacturer Liebherr Group to replace nearly half of the diesel haul trucks at its mines with ones powered by electricity and hydrogen, using technology developed by subsidiary Fortescue Future Industries. By 2030, it plans to have reduced its own emissions to net zero, far earlier than any of its competitors. FFI wants to produce 15 million tons a year of green hydrogen by the same date, equivalent to some 5.7 billion cubic meters of fossil gas, enough to displace all the natural gas consumed by Chile, Ireland or Greece. It’s already signed an agreement with German utility E.ON to work together to deliver 5 million tons a year to Europe by 2030.

Forrest is in an unparalleled position to deliver on this. Fortescue posted more profit in its latest financial year than Tesla, McDonalds Corp., or Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. As founder, executive chairman, and (via his philanthropic foundation) 30% shareholder of the business, he has more leeway to direct its vast cashflows than the bosses of most other companies. His high public profile in Australia, too, makes him an enormously effective lobbyist for a decarbonization policy that the newly elected government would be wise to embrace.

There’s just one problem. A plan that has plenty of vision but little detail can be as risky as the opposite. At present, Forrest is placing so many bets on the energy transition that it’s hard to know which will pay off. Alongside clean haul trucks, there’s a gravity-powered iron ore train; an undersea cable delivering renewable power from Australia to Singapore; a partnership with Airbus SE on hydrogen-fueled aviation; and plans to turn coal assets in Australia and Washington state into green hydrogen hubs. Those plans are necessarily early-stage. Only when they move on from proposals, studies and memoranda of understanding to become operating projects, however, will we know which are most worthwhile.

That’s even more the case as the cracks in the carbon economy push up fossil fuel prices and inflation, feeding through to higher interest rates and raising the cost of getting new zero-carbon industrial enterprises off the drawing board.

Faced with upstarts, incumbent businesses have advantages as well as weaknesses. Tesla’s market lead in battery-powered vehicles is likely to vanish over the coming years as Big Auto’s electric supply chain finally creaks into life, allowing Detroit to reap the accumulated advantages of a century of manufacturing. Forrest has a similar problem. Competitors in the legacy energy industry such as BP Plc, Shell Plc, and TotalEnergies SE may be tied to the fossil economy — but they’re also hiring the bean counters needed to turn the most expansive visions of decarbonization into reality. Major oil companies will dedicate more than 8% of their upstream capex to clean energy this year, up from 1% or less as recently as 2019, the International Energy Agency said this week.

The winners of the energy transition won’t be the ones with the boldest proposals. They’ll be the ones with the deep institutional expertise in working supply chains, permitting, regulation and capital markets, so that clean energy becomes the most competitive choice worldwide.

That sort of knowledge won’t dazzle a TED audience, but it’s exactly what investors will want to see before providing the trillions that the path to net zero sorely needs. Fortescue’s Liebherr deal is a good start. Much more needs to follow.

