Placeholder while article actions load

If you live by politics, you end up dying by politics. Such is the fate of AGL Energy Ltd., Australia’s oldest utility and biggest polluter. The company Monday abandoned plans to de-merge its coal power plants and said its chairman and chief executive officer would both leave amid a review of its strategic direction.

That brings an end to a sorry episode that’s seen AGL lose nearly half its value since confirming the demerger program in June 2020. Part of the impetus for the change has been the shareholder activism of software billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, Australia’s fourth-richest man, who launched a A$7.9 billion ($5.7 billion) takeover offer for the company in February to push it to decarbonize faster. Though that bid was rejected, an 11.3% stake held by Cannon-Brookes’s Grok Ventures meant the de-merger won’t pass shareholder approval, AGL said.

Advertisement

More important, however, has been the political shift ushered in by Australia’s election May 21, that brought the center-left Labor Party to power after nine years in opposition. Governing with a slim majority, new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is just two parliamentary votes away from needing climate-focused independents and Greens to pass legislation.

Despite being privately held, utilities are deeply dependent on the government to run their heavily regulated monopolies. AGL’s shares doubled in less than three years after the previous Labor government’s emissions pricing scheme was repealed in 2014. Its former Chief Executive Andy Vesey left abruptly in 2018 after clashing with politicians in the then-ruling conservative Liberal-National Coalition government about his plans to close an aging coal generator.

Before the election, AGL was lobbying the country’s energy regulator to water down forecasts the industry uses to plan its future needs, arguing they were too bullish on the pace of energy transition. Now, the strategic review will be looking at how to create value “in an environment where pressure on decarbonization and energy affordability is accelerating.”

Advertisement

The pro-fossil fuel policies of the previous government — led by Scott Morrison, who once brandished a lump of coal on the floor of parliament to taunt his opponents — left Australia’s utilities in an impossible position. The country’s vast landmass, long coastlines and bright sunlight make it one of the world’s best locations for renewable power, with costs for wind and solar well below even the lowest-priced gas and coal-fired generation.

In a situation where almost the entire grid is renewable-powered in 2030, even the most expensive wind-and-solar plants backed up with batteries and transmission will be cheaper than all but the very cheapest gas plants in a low-renewables network, according to a government review last year.

As a result, there’s been no investment case to build anything except renewable power and the transmission networks to support it as existing plants gradually wear out — but poorly designed regulations have been driving investors away. Spending on new large-scale renewables generation fell for the third consecutive year in 2021 to $2.2 billion, according to BloombergNEF — barely more than a third of 2018’s peak level. Wind power, the backbone of any future zero-carbon grid in Australia, saw not a cent of investment in the fourth quarter of last year.

Advertisement

A government that’s not at war with the technology and economics of the 21st-century power sector ought to make a difference. Transmission spending, essential to providing the grid infrastructure that renewable projects need to obtain predictable pricing, fell by about half after 2015, with no more than about 16% of expenditure going to the growth that the network needs. Unblocking that bottleneck — especially in New South Wales state, where Brett Redman, a former AGL chief executive who developed the junked de-merger plan, now runs the closely held grid operator — ought to unleash a fresh wave of zero-carbon generation projects.

Cannon-Brookes’s presence as AGL’s biggest investor is the last push that was needed to accelerate this transition. His proposal to close the company’s coal fleet by 2030 sounds radical, given that AGL accounts for nearly a tenth of Australia’s emissions — but in truth, its largest divergence from existing plans will be closing a single plant east of Melbourne when it’s been operating for four decades, rather than six decades.

Australia’s power sector has been stymied for too long by governments that held back the tide of energy transition. AGL’s now-abandoned de-merger program was the perfect embodiment of that era, a shift modest enough to prevent howls of complaint from Canberra, but insufficiently ambitious to convince investors it represented a workable plan. Its valuation, just 5.8 times forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, is now at some of the lowest levels it’s ever plumbed. With the prospect of a viable future ahead at last, that low estimate is due for a re-rating.

Advertisement

Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, has funded campaigns for the closure of coal-fired power globally.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• How Climate Is Splintering Australia’s Political Parties: David Fickling

• DeSantis’s Move on Solar Is a Political Calculation: Liam Denning

• Tech Billionaire Sees a Power Industry Ripe for Disruption: David Fickling

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

David Fickling is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. Previously, he worked for Bloomberg News, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article