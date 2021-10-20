A rebranding could work in Facebook’s favor if it involves some kind of structural change, and isn’t like the brandwashing attempted by Philip Morris and Blackwater. That would make it look like Google’s move to rename itself as Alphabet Inc. in 2015, which turned Google into a wholly-owned subsidiary along with several other businesses. From an ethical point of view, Facebook ought to focus on more urgent issues, like cleaning up the swathe of medical and political misinformation on its sites, rather than building a new platform destined to host similar harms.