Unfortunately, that includes a proposal by a group of Democratic senators to waive the 18.4-cents-a-gallon federal tax on gasoline through the end of the year — an idea that would do nothing to fight inflation but would do lasting harm to the federal budget.

Revenue from the gas tax goes into the Highway Trust Fund, which is the primary way the U.S. pays for surface transportation. A critical weakness of this system is that the tax was never indexed to inflation; it’s been stuck at the same level since President Bill Clinton’s first year in office. The result is that even as Americans have driven more and more miles by the year, the trust fund has been persistently eroded in real terms, leading to a series of emergency measures to stabilize it. It faces a shortfall of some $160 billion over the next decade.

A gas-tax holiday will only compound this problem. The cost of repairing and maintaining highways will rise along with inflation while the trust fund is depleted all the faster. By one estimate, suspending the tax through the end of the year (as the bill envisions) would cost about $20 billion, hasten the fund’s insolvency by a full year, and potentially even increase inflation by stimulating demand for other goods and services. Because it would also add to the demand for gas, it would likely push up pre-tax prices, thereby eliminating much of the consumer benefit and potentially contributing to higher energy costs more generally. Drivers might save a grand total of $2 a week.

It’s true that the gas tax needs to eventually be replaced. Cars are growing more fuel-efficient, while the proportion of electric vehicles (which avoid the tax altogether) is growing quickly. A prudent stopgap would be to modestly increase the gas tax, index it to inflation, and then begin serious work on instituting a tax based on vehicle-miles traveled, as the administration has occasionally seemed to contemplate. As things stand, however, a gas-tax “holiday” seems all too likely to turn into a funeral. What lawmaker in her right mind would champion higher fuel prices in such an environment?

The fact is, only so much can be done about inflation in the short term. The Federal Reserve, which must stabilize prices by mandate, should stick to its guns and avoid a costly overreaction. Congress should rededicate itself to fiscal prudence, even as it ponders another social-spending bill. And the administration should stop pretending a magical fix will materialize. If nothing else, all of Washington should stick to a simple principle: Avoid making things worse.

Editorials are written by the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

