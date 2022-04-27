Placeholder while article actions load

Climate change is making the planet not just a hotter place, but a more volatile one. Extreme weather exacerbates tensions over natural resources, creates humanitarian emergencies, and triggers conflict — often in states least equipped to deal with the challenges. By wreaking havoc on fixed infrastructure and equipment, climate change also threatens the U.S. military’s ability to defend vital interests and to project power abroad.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Army published its first climate plan, which, among other things, promises to slash the Army’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. The good news is that the goals of fighting climate change and advancing national security are mutually reinforcing. Prudent investments in adaptation and green technologies are likely to boost resilience, reduce vulnerabilities, and help the U.S. to maintain a battlefield edge over competitors.

From thawing permafrost in the Arctic to sweltering temperatures in the Persian Gulf, a changing climate is making it harder for the armed forces to conduct operations. The U.S. Navy’s base in Norfolk, Virginia, the world’s largest naval station, is among those struggling with sea-level increases that could hit between one and three feet by mid-century. The Pentagon warns that other U.S. installations are at risk of flooding, drought and desertification.

Advertisement

Even as it deals with the impact of climate change, the military remains a major contributor to it. The world’s armed forces and their suppliers account for some 5% of global carbon emissions — roughly the same as the entire civilian aviation and shipping industries combined. During the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Pentagon’s heavy dependence on fossil fuels may have put forward-deployed service members at greater risk, since fuel-resupply convoys were prime targets for insurgent attacks.

In principle, greater use of green technologies has the potential to help the military operate in difficult environments. Renewable energy and effective storage on bases can provide protection against cyberattacks on electrical grids, for example; electric vehicles are quieter than gas-guzzling Humvees. Given the size of the defense budget, however, there’s considerable risk of wildly overspending on sustainability initiatives that do little to enhance national security — or of making costly and hard-to-reverse bets on imperfect technology.

The military’s mission is to fight and to win wars. As such, the Pentagon should keep its climate goals achievable — and make sure taxpayers are getting value for money. The first step is to increase the energy efficiency of supply chains and military installations and work on electrifying the Defense Department’s fleet of non-tactical vehicles. Bigger reductions in the military’s carbon emissions will require more complex changes — such as expanding the uses of lighter, unmanned vehicles in combat zones and synthetic fuels for military jets. Pentagon planners should work with Congress and the private sector to identify carbon-free technologies that can begin to be built into research, development and procurement, and scaled up without compromising combat effectiveness.

Advertisement

The military would also benefit from being more transparent about its role in global warming. Militaries have long been exempt from climate disclosure requirements. In most countries, including the U.S., reporting about military emissions is still voluntary, inconsistent and incomplete, as documented by the Military Emissions Gap database.

The Pentagon should commit to a system for tracking and releasing as much data as possible about its carbon emissions, while still protecting the security of its forces. Doing so would allow policy makers and the public to verify the impact of investments and make sure they’re well-targeted. It can also build support for reform among the military brass, by showing that environmental aims can be achieved without damaging capability.

The climate is already making the military’s job harder. Prudent green spending, along with greater data transparency, can help bolster national security — and the planet’s, too.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article