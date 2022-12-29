Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The times change and we change with them. And so do our buildings. That at least is true of Battersea Power Station, a beloved monument to some and an eyesore to others that was finally reincarnated in 2022 as a shopping mall and luxury apartment complex. Perhaps no other structure has so neatly bracketed London’s journey through the past century.

Count me among the monument camp. Like millions of other suburban kids, I used to thrill at the sight of this vast art deco edifice on family trips through the capital in the 1970s. It’s difficult to imagine that it was still a working power station at the time, one that at its peak supplied a fifth of London’s electricity. It’s also hard to think of another building that has inspired such awe in me. The Taj Mahal, certainly. But I didn’t spy that regularly out of the car window on the way to my uncle’s house in southeast London, so it has less of a personal connection.

Outsiders may puzzle at the grip that a smoke-spewing functional shed for industrial machinery has exerted on the British public imagination. Thousands of column inches have been spilled over the fate of Battersea Power Station since it was finally decommissioned in 1983, after five decades of service, and controversy over its fate has never been stilled. The building isn’t pretty, I grant you. Its majesty is intimidating; there was something of William Blake’s “dark satanic mills” about the sight of the plant’s four chimneys, particularly when silhouetted against a reddening sky. Beauty can inspire terror, as well as delight.

Despite being a disused power station, it is one of the most recognizable British buildings in the world. One pop culture reference above all is responsible for that global profile: the cover of Pink Floyd’s 1977 album Animals, for which the band floated a giant inflatable pig above the station (it escaped, endangering nearby aircraft, as Peter Watts recounts in his superb 2016 history of the plant, Up In Smoke). Other uses in film and television are too numerous to list. They include the opening scenes of Alfred Hitchcock’s Sabotage in 1936, which portrays two smoking chimneys of what was then a half-built plant; Doctor Who; 1984; Children of Men; and The Dark Knight.

It’s no accident that the site appealed inordinately to the noirish, totalitarian and dystopian science fiction forms. Dereliction may only have magnified its aura. For years, it appeared that the station might be allowed to rot until it fell down of its own accord. “Why don’t you just knock the bloody thing down?” Prince Philip is said to have asked one owner, Victor Hwang of Hong Kong’s Parkview Group. That might well have happened had then-Environment Secretary Michael Heseltine not granted it Grade II listed status in 1980, bringing the plant under regulations designed to protect buildings of special architectural or historic interest.

When I left the UK at the end of 1990, Battersea Power Station had been vacant for seven years. When I returned in September, after more than three decades in Asia, its formal opening to the public was still a month away. In the meantime, a succession of plans and quixotic fantasies were floated: a theme park; a museum; a 300-meter-high “eco tower”; a casino; a football stadium (for Chelsea Football Club, currently housed across the river in Fulham); a giant cinema complex; a horse-racing track.

Prince Philip notwithstanding, some of the shifting parade of owners who found themselves in control appeared to harbor a genuine feeling for Giles Gilbert Scott’s masterpiece of industrial design and desired to develop something that would do justice to such a landmark — noble sentiments that helped their visions to founder. Others were simply unlucky with timing. Inevitably, the project that finally came to fruition, shepherded by a Malaysian consortium, had a more hard-headed commercial pragmatism, emphasizing London’s contemporary obsession with luxury housing above other factors.

The restored plant finally opened in mid-October, and constitutes only the second phase of a £9 billion ($10.9 billion), eight-stage project that will create 4,239 homes across 42 acres. The development company’s marketing literature describes it as one of London’s “most visionary and eagerly anticipated new developments.” Some reviews have been complimentary. Others have been scathing, seeing the project as an exemplar of the worst excesses of the London property market. (Battersea Power Station is within the Nine Elms district, the subject of a regeneration plan where recently built apartment blocks have gained notoriety for segregated “poor door” entrances that exclude social housing residents from shared amenities. The US Embassy moved to Nine Elms in 2017.)

A “concession stand for the tat rich people buy themselves to feel something,” was the verdict of an article in the conservative Spectator magazine. “Every square inch monetised,” read a headline in the liberal Guardian newspaper, noting the paucity of affordable housing (386 homes, or 9% of the total, reduced from an already-low 15%). A piece in the socialist Tribune magazine accused the development of “crass, vulgar commercialisation.”

I confess to mixed feelings. I spent much of my own visit, on a mid-December weekday, feeling gratitude for the fact that the building still exists, having looked for so long as though it might not survive. The first glimpse, after exiting the purpose-built Battersea Power Station underground stop, still causes an intake of breath. The renovation, meanwhile, has clearly been done with a great deal of care and attention, and with a respect and consideration for the character of the building.

Yet the longer I looked, the more disappointed I felt. The £7 million glass box villas on the roof of the main and lower sections destroy the dramatic lines of the building. They remind me of the illegal rooftop structures that perch incongruously on village houses in Hong Kong — unsightly blemishes that the government makes periodic, unsuccessful attempts to eradicate. Worse, the surrounding curvilinear and stacked-coin apartment blocks designed by the firms of Norman Foster and Frank Gehry crowd too closely around. They impede the sight lines. What gave Battersea Power Station its geometric force was the way it towered over the surrounding space. It is unquestionably diminished.

And, at the risk of stating the obvious, no matter how tastefully designed the interior may be, it is a shopping mall. Not a particularly special mall, either, for such a special building. Past the Swiss watch and Cartier shops at the entrance, much of the inside is filled with the generic chain stores you can find anywhere: Starbucks, Pret a Manger, Uniqlo, Lululemon. As a retail destination, Battersea Power Station appears to fall between two stools. It has a magnificent location, yet lacks the scale or the parking to compete with larger centers like Westfield or Brent Cross. (Advocates of the build-it-and-they-will-come persuasion may point out that thousands more residents and office workers will populate the area as more apartments are built and once Apple Inc. moves its UK headquarters to the building.)

At the same time, it’s debatable whether the renovation makes enough of the structure as a unique attraction to keep people coming back. The main gimmick is a glass elevator that shoots passengers up one of the chimneys for 360-degree views 109 meters above ground (not as high as the 135-meter London Eye). There is no museum. The restored Control Room A is, by all accounts, spectacular — but it isn’t open to the public, being reserved for private events.

In the end, the feeling that prevails is that it could have been so much more. Is this sentimentality? Perhaps. Battersea Power Station was built for a utilitarian purpose, not as a monument to posterity. There’s a historical symmetry to the arguments over its future. When construction first started in 1929, there was an outcry from rich residents of nearby Chelsea and Westminster. So contention was never far away. No one would place a coal-fired power plant in the inner city these days. By the time the plant was fully complete in the 1950s, it was already being overtaken by atomic power. Modern nuclear plants generate more than 10 times as much as Battersea’s peak capacity.

If the character of a city changes, then the nature of its prototypical buildings will change too. Battersea Power Station was once a symbol of Britain’s industrial innovation and prowess. The mallified version swamped in luxury housing reflects what the capital has become. Like it or not, it’s as much a symbol of London as the working plant was when people like my great uncle called the city the “big smoke.”

At least it lives. And none of us know the future. The globalized property boom that has turned city centers from London to New York to Sydney into playthings of rich real estate investors shows signs of cracking. Perhaps the capital will evolve again and one day my favorite building will transform once more into something more communal and inclusive. We can dream. Pigs might fly again.

