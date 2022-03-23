Short-term interest rates have surged and traders are pricing in the strong possibility of a 0.50% increase in the Fed Funds rate at the board’s next meeting in early May — doubling its March hike. For Fed policy to achieve its objectives, it needs there to be a passthrough effect from interest-rate increases to economic activity, and ultimately, inflation.

Raising interest rates will indeed negatively impact the housing market — on the margin. It will be nothing like what happened in the mid-2000’s in the lead-up to the financial crisis.

The leverage and fragilities in the housing market and financial system back then created risks in the economy, but also ensured that the Fed’s rate hikes would be effective. About $1 trillion in new mortgages were issued in each of 2005 and 2006, during which time the Fed increased the Fed Funds rate from 2.25% to 5.25%.

Half of that debt was in adjustable-rate mortgages, meaning borrowers paid more over time as rates rose. And by 2007, an estimated $1.3 trillion in mortgages outstanding were owed by subprime borrowers, or those with lower credit scores. That proved to be a fateful combination. The large amount of borrowers in tenuous financial shape stuck with rising payments on their mortgages ensured the Fed’s rate hikes had the desired effect of slowing economic activity — and the housing market. Even more than the Fed expected, as it turned out.

But individuals and policymakers learn and adapt in response to crises. Risky and complicated mortgages, including adjustable rate ones, are largely an artifact of the past. The vast majority of mortgages issued these days are to borrowers with excellent credit histories. Mortgage underwriting is more strict and document-intensive than it used to be. Down payments are larger than they were before the crisis, and most homeowners are sitting on significant amounts of home equity after the surge in home price appreciation over the last several years. Cash buyers — those who don’t need mortgages at all — have become bigger players in the housing market. For those who already own homes — 65% of American households — the biggest impact of rising interest rates is a reduced willingness to move or trade up into a bigger house because it would mean taking on a new mortgage at a much higher rate.

Changes that have occurred aren’t limited to homebuyers and the mortgage market. Publicly-traded homebuilders have made their business models more conservative and resilient. Because they were burned during the crisis, they’ve built many fewer homes over the past decade, creating a shortage in the market, and are focused on modest growth and returning cash to shareholders. They’ve shored up their balance sheets and issued longer-term debt at low interest rates to ensure they don’t get caught in a funding crisis.

Banks operate differently, too. In order to return capital to shareholders every year banks have to pass a series of stress-test scenarios as part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. They also hold more capital than they did in the pre-crisis environment to ensure they can withstand unexpected shocks.

This doesn’t mean that interest rate increases won’t have any impact at all on the economy. Car loans will get more expensive. For those who don’t already own homes, housing affordability will continue to plunge because of the rise in both home prices and mortgage rates. Ironically, because there’s such a scarcity of homes and automobiles right now, the consumer response in the short-run might be to just dig deeper into savings or debt to buy anyway. They’ll be able to do that while household balance sheets and wage growth remain strong, tempering the instinct to pull back buying in a significant way.

So we all need to think through the specific ways in which rate hikes from the Fed might realistically slow economic activity, rather than assuming patterns of the past will work the same way. Just as an oil price of $120 a barrel doesn’t pack the same punch in 2022 as it did in the 1970’s thanks to changes in the U.S. economy, the same will be true of rate hikes. After rate increases devastated the economy in the 2000’s, everything changed to make sure that we’d never get in the same predicament. Markets may flinch at every hawkish signal from the Fed, but that doesn’t mean the real economy will.

