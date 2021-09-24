That surge in power costs will have a knock-on effect on food prices. The energy market turmoil prompted fertilizer plants to close, which in turn led to a carbon dioxide shortage. Who knew that the gas is used in everything from slaughtering pigs and chickens to keeping lettuce fresh? Or that 60% of the U.K.’s carbon dioxide supply comes from two fertilizer factories? The food industry was already struggling to cope with a post-Brexit shortage of delivery drivers; on Thursday, that lack of truckers plus a shortfall in fuel supplies prompted BP Plc to close some of its service stations.