Temperamentally, I’m closer to Cassandra than Pollyanna. For example, I’ve always considered the eponymous American aerospace engineer Edward Murphy a reckless optimist. His famous Law states that anything that can go wrong will go wrong. Wrong? Try disastrous. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With that out of the way, I’m surprising myself this month with uplifting sentiments. The world is an awful mess. But there are signs that we’re starting to sort things out. A lot could actually get better, or at least stop getting worse.

Start with the war of aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine. It’s connected to many of our other global crises — from the food shortages in poor countries to the energy crunch and refugee tragedies in Europe, and even the worldwide clash between autocrats and democrats, between haters and lovers of freedom.

As this week’s rocket strike against NATO member Poland reminds us, this war could escalate and widen at any moment, in theory even becoming World War III or culminating in nuclear detonations. But it hasn’t done that yet, and probably won’t. (That stray rocket in Poland apparently wasn’t a Russian attack, and therefore won’t incur NATO retaliation.)

Instead, Putin is becoming increasingly isolated at home and abroad, with even his few remaining partners, such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, turning away from him. In conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden and other world leaders, Xi has indicated that he would neither condone nor tolerate Russia’s use of nuclear weapons. Almost all leaders of the G20 nations meeting in Bali this week condemned the war and demanded its end. In effect, Russia is almost alone.

In Ukraine itself, meanwhile, the war keeps turning against Putin. The Ukrainians have liberated Kherson and seem to be either parrying or defeating the Russians overall. The traumas inflicted by Putin’s troops will take lifetimes to heal — just think of the mass deportations to Russia of Ukrainian women and children. Even so, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy now speaks confidently of a “turning point” in the war comparable to D-Day.

We should also be cautiously sanguine about two related crises. One is the food shortage. Because Russia shut down Ukraine’s grain exports earlier this year, people in Africa and other places went hungry. But at the initiative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a deal was struck to allow the grain ships to sail again. With luck, we can keep extending that agreement, and avoid more starvation.

The other disaster averted is the Western energy crunch Putin tried to cause. Even though he’s turned off the Russian natural gas that used to flow through pipelines to the European Union, Germany’s gas storage tanks are full. And the weather, by being unseasonably mild and requiring little heating so far, is playing along. Consumers and factories are conserving energy in other ways. And new energy assets are coming online, including ports in Germany that can handle ships carrying liquefied natural gas. If Putin thought he could blackmail Europe to stop supporting Ukraine, he was wrong.

The news has also been good in the broader struggle between authoritarianism and democracy. In Brazil, the populist president, Jair Bolsonaro, recently lost by a thin margin to his challenger, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. But instead of contesting the election, he pledged fealty to the constitution and initiated the orderly handover of power.

In America’s midterms, moreover, the “red wave” promised by former president Donald Trump was more of a purple eddy. The losing candidates notably included many MAGA Republicans who had been endorsed by Trump. The biggest loser — alongside Trump and his hopes for 2024 — was the Big Lie he spread that 2020 was “stolen.” Americans may go right or left between now and the next presidential election. But they appear to have stipulated that they’ll keep the process peaceful, legitimate and democratic.

In the fight against climate change, Putin’s war is admittedly a big distraction this year. But the roughly 35,000 delegates from 190 countries who just met at the United Nations’ COP27 in Egypt have vowed to renew their joint efforts.

Even for the world economy, the worst may now be behind us. Inflation in the US, based on new price data, appears to have peaked. That takes some pressure off the Fed to keep raising interest rates quite as avidly in future. That in turn should keep the dollar from becoming even more expensive and causing even bigger problems to economies all around the world.

So much cheer makes Cassandras like me suspicious. What have I missed? Then again, maybe I have to update my verdict on Murphy’s Law. Anything that can go wrong still does go wrong. But occasionally some things that can go right actually do. I’m not saying it’s all good, just that — at least temporarily — it’s not getting worse. About time, too.

