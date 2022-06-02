Placeholder while article actions load

President Joe Biden recently tightened financial sanctions on Russia another notch, pushing it closer to defaulting on its debts. A missed interest payment this week has triggered a significant insurance payout. Keeping up this pressure on President Vladimir Putin’s regime is justified — but it’s no game-changer. Russia’s main economic vulnerability remains its exports of oil and gas. That’s where the US and its allies need to keep their focus.

Russia has been working hard to maintain its debt payments, proving if nothing else that Putin regards default as a further blow to his credibility. His officials had been able to exploit a sanctions loophole that allowed the payments to be made, but the US has now closed this channel. Even creative alternatives, like allowing foreign creditors to open accounts in Russian banks in rubles and hard currency, appear unlikely to stave off the inevitable.

The sums at stake are modest. Russia has been shifting away from dollar debt for much of the past decade, cutting its debt burden to less than 20% of gross domestic product. And it was already blocked from new borrowing. Forcing an outright default won’t hit creditors harder than they’ve already been hit, because most of the debt has already been sold or written down.

This is mainly about Putin’s standing — especially at home. He’s long boasted that he saved Russia from the financial chaos of the 1990s, including its default on domestic debt in 1998. He moved quickly early on to repay International Monetary Fund loans and (eventually) Soviet debt. The government built up a strong balance sheet and ample reserves. This hard-won reputation for financial prudence has now been upended.

Unfortunately, the further humiliation of outright default won’t end the war. To advance that goal, the alliance needs to concentrate on halting Russia’s imports of industrial components and, above all, curbing its exports of oil and gas. There’s been progress on both. Flag carrier Aeroflot, for instance, has been cut off from foreign manufacturers, while the latest industrial production figures show a sharp contraction anywhere that outside components are required. And this week, the Europe Union has agreed to ban seaborne purchases of Russian oil, while also targeting maritime insurance for tankers with Russian crude, which makes it far harder for Moscow to divert supplies to other buyers. In due course, with the UK joining in, that will be a body blow.

Unfortunately, the oil embargo will take months to kick in, punishing Europe immediately as prices rise in anticipation while allowing Russia to continue funding its war machine. Alongside speedier action, far more needs to be done to bring alternative buyers onside if Moscow is to be cut off. Concentrated work needs to begin on curtailing European gas purchases, which infrastructure makes far harder to replace.

Embarrassing Putin with a formal debt default would be well and good. But stopping the war demands a renewed commitment to economic isolation.

