The Central Bank of Russia is expected to hike its target rate from the current 8.5% by a further 50 or even 100 basis points at its next meeting on Feb 11. A weaker currency is only going to make that more urgent as the feed through could easily add another percentage point or more to headline price gains over time. With CPI expected to tick up to 8.7% in January, it means the central bank is left in rate-hiking mode. Producer prices are running near 30% as even a large oil and gas producer like Russia is not immune from energy price inflation or Covid-induced logistical bottlenecks.