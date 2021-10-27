This may all seem a little premature at time when half the world’s population has still not been inoculated — but air travel, like vaccines, is a luxury good hogged by richer nations. More than a third of international passenger air traffic in normal times is within China, North America and Europe. China’s domestic market has been mostly open since the first half of last year. Europe’s main restrictions were removed last month, and North America’s will follow in November. Add in transatlantic flights and those between Europe and the Middle East, where most restrictions have also fallen for the vaccinated, and you’re looking at around 50% of the global total.